Diario Público
Diario Público

‘Vota, por favor’: el azote de quienes prefieren quedarse en casa el próximo 28 de abril

Por

"Levántate y vota", "El papel siempre ha ganado a la piedra", "Menos opinar en Twitter y más en las urnas, "Voto por no llorar". En definitiva: Vota, por favor. Así se llama la cuenta de Instagram que, en apenas una semana, ha superado los 24.000 seguidores. Una espontánea pero potente iniciativa fruto de un pequeño grupo de amigos -ahora son ya casi 700 colaboradores- que se han convertido en el azote de quienes prefieren no acudir a las urnas.

Viñetas, ilustraciones, memes, sátira, humor -y buena dosis de realidad-... Todo tipo de inventiva es útil si el mensaje es claro. Y en este caso, además, es conciso: "Contra la abstención...¡ilusión!”, escriben. Que nadie se quede en casa el próximo 28 de abril.

Han sido capaces de utilizar la ironía para abordar un mensaje que, en realidad, es muy serio: "si no votas, favoreces que la extrema derecha llegue a nuestras instituciones". Por ello, dicen, las izquierdas son la pieza clave de unos comicios inminentes que podrían estar marcados por los indecisos. "El único movimiento antisistema válido, en los tiempos que corren, es ejercer nuestro derecho a voto", y advierten: "en los comicios en España, la derecha siempre se moviliza más que la izquierda".

Porque para lograr los hitos por los que la sociedad pelea a diario, para tener los mismos derechos, para lograr una igualdad real, una educación pública de calidad o unas pensiones dignas, es necesario acudir a las urnas. Por ello, Vota, por favor hace un llamamiento para que todas aquellas personas que aún no saben qué hacer acudan a las urnas. Porque, dicen, si Eduardo Inda, el cardenal Antonio María Rouco Varela o el cantante y presentador Bertín Osborne van a ir "a votar", tu también deberías hacerlo.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

No se a ti, pero a mi esta reflexión me motiva... #votaporfavor #votacoño #votaconamor #elecciones2019 #vota28a

Una publicación compartida de Votaporfavor (@vota_por_favor) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Ojo, nos jugamos mucho! #votaporfavor #vota28a #votacoño

Una publicación compartida de Votaporfavor (@vota_por_favor) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Para tener una España referente en derechos y solidaridad. Un país de todxs #votaconamor #votaporfavor #vota28a

Una publicación compartida de Votaporfavor (@vota_por_favor) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Ojo cuidado #votaporfavor #votaconamor #vota28abril #vota28a

Una publicación compartida de Votaporfavor (@vota_por_favor) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Vota para parar el retroceso en derechos!!! #votaporfavor #votaconamor #28abril

Una publicación compartida de Votaporfavor (@vota_por_favor) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Eres necesario! #28a #eleccionesgenerales #vota28a #votaporfavor #votacoño #votabien

Una publicación compartida de Votaporfavor (@vota_por_favor) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

¡Todos a votar! #vota28a #votaporfavor #votacoño #elecciones2019 #28a

Una publicación compartida de Votaporfavor (@vota_por_favor) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Puedes mejorar el mundo, usa tus dragones!! #votaporfavor #vota28a #votacoño #elecciones2019

Una publicación compartida de Votaporfavor (@vota_por_favor) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Dedicado a todas las personas, del singular y del plural. . . . . #28a #votaporfavor #elecciones2019 #vota28a #votaconamor #vota

Una publicación compartida de Votaporfavor (@vota_por_favor) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Por favor... léete bien los programas y VOTA #votaporfavor #vota28a #elecciones2019 #votaconamor #votacoño

Una publicación compartida de Votaporfavor (@vota_por_favor) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Pues eso #votaconamor #votaporfavor #vota28a

Una publicación compartida de Votaporfavor (@vota_por_favor) el

Lo último en Tremending