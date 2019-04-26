El subdirector del programa Late Motiv, Bob Pop, dedicó su sección este jueves en el programa presentado por Buenafuente a las elecciones de este domingo 28 de abril. Bob Pop hizo una comparación entre la sexualidad y la actualidad política y electoral que vive España.
“Nos toca follar con deseo, votar con ilusión”. Bob Pop pic.twitter.com/9E9MobyvrE
— Late Motiv en Movistar+ (@LateMotivCero) 25 de abril de 2019
"Yo creo que los votantes de izquierdas, cuando llegan las elecciones, somos un poco como yo cuando era pequeño y ligaba con señores por buena educación. Me tiraba a esos señores que no me iban a defraudar porque me daban un poco lo mismo". El subdirector añadió: "Yo he follado mucho por educación".
Bob Pop critica que los votantes de izquierdas se conforman con el voto útil asemejándolo a cuando él va a "los bares de hombres nocturnos". "Nosotros nos quedamos detrás criticando a los hombres que nos gustan porque no nos hacen caso".
Como moraleja, Bob Pop propuso: "Este domingo nos toca a nosotros elegir y dejar de ser a quienes eligen. Nos toca follar por deseo, y votar con ilusión". Esta reflexión ha tenido una gran respuesta en las redes sociales:
Desde hace 5 años voto con ilusión y el Domingo volveré hacerlo. QUE GRANDE ERES???????????? ????????
— Vidushi (@vidushi_i) 25 de abril de 2019
Te aseguro @BobPopVeTV que muchos vamos a ir a votar con más ilusión que nunca....espero y deseo que al final de la jornada consigamos un clímax en consonancia a esa ilusión.....✊????????????????????
— Coté (@MariaJo131976) 25 de abril de 2019
Cada día, cada comentario, Bob es tremendo, gracias por ser así y punto.
— Carlos Gutiérrez (@carlosgutilopez) 26 de abril de 2019
Bob, por favor, preséntate para un dirigir este país!!
— xavi (@xavipeke) 26 de abril de 2019
Si alguno me transmitiera tanto como lo haces tú, no tendría dudas. Por desgracia no es así, la ilusión nos la rompen día tras día. La gente que vale no está en política y los que están no valen. Votar, votaré, pero sigo indecisa.
— Celtista (@begosone) 26 de abril de 2019
Yo iré a votar por muchos motivos y uno de ellos es que humoristas de la talla de Buenafuente sigan haciéndonos disfrutar. Nos jugamos hasta el humor amigos...
— A.M. (@V_has_come_to_0) 25 de abril de 2019
