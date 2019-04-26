Diario Público
Bob Pop La reflexión de Bob Pop para el 28A: “Nos toca follar por deseo y votar con ilusión”

El subdirector del programa Late Motiv, Bob Pop, dedicó su sección este jueves en el programa presentado por Buenafuente a las elecciones de este domingo 28 de abril. Bob Pop hizo una comparación entre la sexualidad y la actualidad política y electoral que vive España.

"Yo creo que los votantes de izquierdas, cuando llegan las elecciones, somos un poco como yo cuando era pequeño y ligaba con señores por buena educación. Me tiraba a esos señores que no me iban a defraudar porque me daban un poco lo mismo". El subdirector añadió: "Yo he follado mucho por educación".

Bob Pop critica que los votantes de izquierdas se conforman con el voto útil asemejándolo a cuando él va a "los bares de hombres nocturnos". "Nosotros nos quedamos detrás criticando a los hombres que nos gustan porque no nos hacen caso".

Como moraleja, Bob Pop propuso: "Este domingo nos toca a nosotros elegir y dejar de ser a quienes eligen. Nos toca follar por deseo, y votar con ilusión". Esta reflexión ha tenido una gran respuesta en las redes sociales:

