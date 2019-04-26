¿Lo escuchan? Es Ciudadanos representando el sprint final hacia La Moncloa. Albert Rivera, Inés Arrimadas, Toni Cantó y otros candidatos, vestidos con ropa deportiva, han simulado este viernes correr una carrera en Valencia. "Hoy hemos hecho el sprint final hacia la Moncloa. Queda muy poquito para lograr un cambio, solo hace falta un empujón de energía, ilusión y creer en la victoria", ha detallado en líder de Ciudadanos en un tuit.
Hoy hemos hecho el sprint final hacia la Moncloa. Queda muy poquito para lograr un cambio, solo hace falta un empujón de energía, ilusión y creer en la victoria.
¡Todos a votar naranja!
¡Vamooossss!
????????????????????#28A #EstáPasando pic.twitter.com/8wjdKthzuk
— Albert Rivera (@Albert_Rivera) 26 de abril de 2019
El partido naranja, una vez más, ha desatado las risas tras su última ocurrencia.
en vez de sprint creo que tendrias que haber hecho una maraton para llegar a la moncloa¡¡¡un saludo y mucho animo en la oposición¡¡¡
— Juanjo toledo (@jjtoledob) 26 de abril de 2019
Disfruta de esta victoria, siéntate y descansa. Lo oyes? Es el silencio de la carrera en la que no ganarás jamás.
— Patagonia (@Ane_Kotler) 26 de abril de 2019
Si no hay control antidoping esa victoria no vale...
— in-komodo (@incomodo0) 26 de abril de 2019
— Joan Daròs (@jdaros) 26 de abril de 2019
Jajajaj para hacer esa entrada en meta, o tienes muy poca vergüenza ajena o ..... jajajaaa revientas el@control
— James Olen (@Jasolen) 26 de abril de 2019
Después de llegar a meta ¿habrá control?
— Yayoflauta (@jaiofabiol) 26 de abril de 2019
Este no gana una carrera por España ni de descojono. Las veletas están al sol que más calienta. El otro día estuvo bastante 'pasado' en el debate
— richi (@richidetardajos) 26 de abril de 2019
