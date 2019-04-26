Diario Público
Diario Público

Elecciones generales 28A Las redes se mofan del 'sprint final' de Ciudadanos: "¿Lo oyes? Es el silencio de la carrera que no ganarás jamás"

Por

¿Lo escuchan? Es Ciudadanos representando el sprint final hacia La Moncloa. Albert Rivera, Inés Arrimadas, Toni Cantó y otros candidatos, vestidos con ropa deportiva, han simulado este viernes correr una carrera en Valencia. "Hoy hemos hecho el sprint final hacia la Moncloa. Queda muy poquito para lograr un cambio, solo hace falta un empujón de energía, ilusión y creer en la victoria", ha detallado en líder de Ciudadanos en un tuit.

El partido naranja, una vez más, ha desatado las risas tras su última ocurrencia.

