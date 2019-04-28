No se salva ni uno: los mejores memes de las elecciones generales

Las elecciones discurren y las bromas se suceden, como cabría de esperar. El auge de de Vox y el posible gobierno de derechas no ha frenado las chanzas en torno a las urnas.
"Será que me hago mayor, pero en los noventa, Vox era un diccionario", dice uno de los memes que más éxito ha tenido en las jornadas previas.
Así que, a cholón, los memes de las elecciones del 28A.
Apoderados de varios partidos en Terrasa. Ojo al de Vox. pic.twitter.com/sv1glq4UhF
— Abel Azcona (@abelazcona) 28 de abril de 2019
