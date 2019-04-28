Ni el domingo electoral está exento de teorías políticas. La última gira en torno a la Cámara del Senado. Esta teoría –o bulo, según algunos–, dice que hay una manera de evitar que el PSOE obtenga mayoría, aunque 58 de los senadores dependen de cada Comunidad Autónoma.
Sin embargo, de estos 208 políticos que optan a las respectivas butacas, parece que, en el caso de querer, se podría lograr una derrota socialista.
Dado que para el Senado hay que elegir tres diputados en la papeleta, esta teoría propone marcar a tres partidos distintos para maximizar los voto. Se conoce como la teoría del 1+1+1. A los votantes de derechas se les propone dividir sus candidatos equitativamente entre PP, Ciudadanos y Vox, así como a los independentnsitas a ERC, JxCat y Front Republicà.
Es complicado saber el grado de éxito de una campaña así, aunque La Vanguardia considera que podría funcionar, aunque depende de conseguir un amplio apoyo: "Debería ser una consigna aceptada y seguida al pie de la letra por un porcentaje importante de votantes, lo que en la práctica es muy difícil de conseguir", dice el diario catalán.
Un hilo de Pablo Simón, analista político, lanza un poco luz sobre el asunto.
En esta elección es más lioso. Ha circulado un meme diciendo que si PP, Cs y VOX marcan al primero de cada partido (1+1+1) podrían tener absoluta. En teoría es cierto al sumar más votos a cada senador que el primero de la izquierda (casi siempre PSOE).
— Pablo Simón (@kanciller) 27 de abril de 2019
En la práctica es poco probable. Requeriría un nivel de coordinación de los votantes brutal - que hubiera, como poco, consigna del partido - y no parece. Por lo tanto, es menos probable que sumen en el Senado (a espera de los que vengan del 26M).
— Pablo Simón (@kanciller) 27 de abril de 2019
Lo más probable, por tanto, es que entren 3 senadores del primer partido y 1 del segundo. Y a partir de ahí veremos. Ahora bien, no os olvidéis que el artículo 155 requiere mayoría absoluta en el Senado así que... Veremos.
— Pablo Simón (@kanciller) 27 de abril de 2019
