Diario Público
Diario Público

Senado 1+1+1 La teoría que circula por WhatsApp para evitar la mayoría del PSOE en el Senado

Por

Ni el domingo electoral está exento de teorías políticas. La última gira en torno a la Cámara del Senado. Esta teoría –o bulo, según algunos–, dice que hay una manera de evitar que el PSOE obtenga mayoría, aunque 58 de los senadores dependen de cada Comunidad Autónoma.

Sin embargo, de estos 208 políticos que optan a las respectivas butacas, parece que, en el caso de querer, se podría lograr una derrota socialista.

Dado que para el Senado hay que elegir tres diputados en la papeleta, esta teoría propone marcar a tres partidos distintos para maximizar los voto. Se conoce como la teoría del 1+1+1. A los votantes de derechas se les propone dividir sus candidatos equitativamente entre PP, Ciudadanos y Vox, así como a los independentnsitas a ERC, JxCat y Front Republicà.

Es complicado saber el grado de éxito de una campaña así, aunque La Vanguardia considera que podría funcionar, aunque depende de conseguir un amplio apoyo: "Debería ser una consigna aceptada y seguida al pie de la letra por un porcentaje importante de votantes, lo que en la práctica es muy difícil de conseguir", dice el diario catalán.

Un hilo de Pablo Simón, analista político, lanza un poco luz sobre el asunto.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo