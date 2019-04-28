El coreógrafo y exbailarín Nacho Duato se ha convertido en la sensación del domingo. El artista participa como jurado en el programa de TVE Prodigios, en el que los participantes intentan demostrar destrezas propias y diferenciadoras respecto al resto.

Uno de los concursantes hizo un número de baile que gustó a Nacho Duato, que además quiso abrirse ante las cámaras para hablar de su experiencia personal.

Absolutamente emocionante Nacho Duato esta noche en TVE. Tenéis que escucharlo. pic.twitter.com/gFhDKdnxNE — Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) 27 de abril de 2019

"No suelo hablar de mi vida, pero cuando te veo bailar...", cuenta Duato. No le dejaban bailar en su casa, y tuvo que llevarlo en silencio. Igualmente, los compañeros de colegio le llamaban "marica" y vivía con miedo a que los adultos se riesen de él.

La reflexión, en la que el bailarín no puede evitar emocionarse, también habla del contraste entre el presente y el pasado que él vivió. "Suerte que has nacido en una España libre y democrática y no en la que me tocó vivir a mí".

Estos dos minutos de Nacho Duato son muchas cosas a la vez: emoción, fuerza, verdad, silencios... Hay que verlos.pic.twitter.com/pB3472Z3k2 — Jordi Évole (@jordievole) April 28, 2019