‘Gaysper’, el fantasma LGTBI creado por Vox que se ha convertido en su mayor pesadilla

"¡Que comience la batalla!", proclamaba Vox las horas previas al escrutinio. Un tuit en el que pedía la movilización de sus 'fieles' a las urnas junto a una imagen en la que declaraba la "guerra" a varios de sus enemigos. Entre ellos, el colectivo LGTBI, representado por la formación ultraderechista como un fantasma arcoiris.
De hecho, se desconoce aún si se trata de Aragorn (El señor de los anillos) frente a sus enemigos los orcos de Mordor, o de Abascal y la bandera de España contra sus enemigas las feministas, la bandera republicana, los medios de comunicación, la hoz y el martillo y, por supuesto, una de las grandes dianas del partido: el colectivo LGTBI.
⚔???????? ¡Qué comience la batalla! #PorEspaña pic.twitter.com/TVgdcP1Kw5
— VOX ???????? (@vox_es) 28 de abril de 2019
Pero al líder de Vox no solo se le ha vuelto en contra -literalmente- el tuit:
Unas horas después... pic.twitter.com/5Baeag5rsJ
— David Pareja (@davidpareja) 28 de abril de 2019
Menos de 24 horas han pasado y 'Gaysper', como ha sido bautizado en redes sociales el fantasma colorido y azote del colectivo, se ha convertido en todo un icono de resistencia. Incluso hay quien, en un derroche de imaginación, ha creado a la patrulla fantasma para representar a lesbianas, transexuales y bisexuales. Imagínense hasta que punto ha calado Gaysper y su pelotón que ya hay quien ha aprovechado el tirón para vender merchandising de todo tipo, color y forma:
Vox no solo ha salido humillado ayer de las urnas, sino que además nos ha regalado un nuevo icono LGTBI!! #gaysper pic.twitter.com/dDCVfs3JSt
— Martinrl ???? (@Martinr83318674) 29 de abril de 2019
Me encanta Gaysper y me encanta como el colectivo lgbt se adueña de los insultos y ataques hacia la comunidad, demostrando que somos fuertes y que no podrán con nosotros pic.twitter.com/mTGVscXfTP
— Hєlισs ✨ (@SrChemzy) 29 de abril de 2019
Acabo de ver que han bautizado al fantasma de la bandera gay como Gaysper y mira, yo compro XD pic.twitter.com/U2FpJDlBqS
— Asper Revolution (@AsperRevolution) 29 de abril de 2019
Aquí, Gaysper acechando a un joven heterosexual de derechas. pic.twitter.com/uU3NON3TCL
— ¡Bravo por vos! (@Bravoporvos) 29 de abril de 2019
Para el estado de watsapp. pic.twitter.com/86sh09X8JJ
— Elfo J'adore/Redoxxx (@no_akari) 29 de abril de 2019
He creado a Bisper, Lesper y Transper, los amiguitos de Gaysper que vienen a aterrorizar a España <3 pic.twitter.com/G4VmYHkmTf
— Maria Fletcher (@mfletch92) 29 de abril de 2019
Lo barato que me va a salir el disfraz en el próximo Carnaval. #Gaysper pic.twitter.com/Mf11reNfFr
Gaysper y su susto homosexualizante. (La comunidad gay demostrando lo mucho que ha aprendido tras décadas y décadas de persecución, acoso y homofobia. Una suerte de ‘resiliencia’ que la extrema derecha ni siquiera comprende). pic.twitter.com/OcQxjE2caX
— Manuel Cuéllar del Río (@Manuelcuellar) 29 de abril de 2019
— Modesto García (@modesto_garcia) 29 de abril de 2019
GRACIAS Community Manager de @vox_es por regalarnos a Gaysper!! <3
A ver cuando aprenden los homófobos que los insultos que nos lanzan se convierten en nuestra seña de identidad xD pic.twitter.com/AklyRkZDyq
— Luis Miguel Villa Rojano (@mequedoacuadr0s) 29 de abril de 2019
