‘Gaysper’, el fantasma LGTBI creado por Vox que se ha convertido en su mayor pesadilla

Menos de 24 horas han pasado y 'Gaysper', como ha sido bautizado en redes sociales el fantasma colorido y azote del colectivo, se ha convertido en todo un icono de resistencia. Incluso hay quien, en un derroche de imaginación, ha creado a la patrulla fantasma para representar a lesbianas, transexuales y bisexuales. Imagínense hasta que punto ha calado Gaysper y su pelotón que ya hay quien ha aprovechado el tirón para vender merchandising de todo tipo, color y forma:

Vox no solo ha salido humillado ayer de las urnas, sino que además nos ha regalado un nuevo icono LGTBI!! #gaysper pic.twitter.com/dDCVfs3JSt

Me encanta Gaysper y me encanta como el colectivo lgbt se adueña de los insultos y ataques hacia la comunidad, demostrando que somos fuertes y que no podrán con nosotros pic.twitter.com/mTGVscXfTP

— Hєlισs ✨ (@SrChemzy) 29 de abril de 2019