‘Gaysper’, el fantasma LGTBI creado por Vox que se ha convertido en su mayor pesadilla

"¡Que comience la batalla!", proclamaba Vox las horas previas al escrutinio. Un tuit en el que pedía la movilización de sus 'fieles' a las urnas junto a una imagen en la que declaraba la "guerra" a varios de sus enemigos. Entre ellos, el colectivo LGTBI, representado por la formación ultraderechista como un fantasma arcoiris.

De hecho, se desconoce aún si se trata de Aragorn (El señor de los anillos) frente a sus enemigos los orcos de Mordor, o de Abascal y la bandera de España contra sus enemigas las feministas, la bandera republicana, los medios de comunicación, la hoz y el martillo y, por supuesto, una de las grandes dianas del partido: el colectivo LGTBI.

Pero al líder de Vox no solo se le ha vuelto en contra -literalmente- el tuit:

Menos de 24 horas han pasado y 'Gaysper', como ha sido bautizado en redes sociales el fantasma colorido y azote del colectivo, se ha convertido en todo un icono de resistencia. Incluso hay quien, en un derroche de imaginación, ha creado a la patrulla fantasma para representar a lesbianas, transexuales y bisexuales. Imagínense hasta que punto ha calado Gaysper y su pelotón que ya hay quien ha aprovechado el tirón para vender merchandising de todo tipo, color y forma:

