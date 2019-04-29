Diario Público
El PP obtuvo este domingo el peor resultado de su historia en unas elecciones generales. Y, como era de esperar, el partido de Pablo Casado fue el protagonista de los memes de la noche electoral. Tanto fue así que el troleo llegó hasta la plataforma de compra venta de productos Wallapop.

"Magnífico edificio de oficinas en pleno centro de Madrid. Reformado en 2016 con las últimas comodidades y los mejores materiales, reforma valorada en 200.000 euros, casi un millón en negro. Se vende por no usar", rezaba un anuncio colgado este domingo en la plataforma en referencia a la sede nacional del PP en Génova.

El usuario encargado de poner a la venta el polémico edificio de los populares, cuya reforma será enjuiciada este año por la presunta financiación en B, es ni más ni que menos que Luis B., en clara alusión al extesorero del partido conservador Luis Bárcenas, condenado en la primera sentencia de la trama Gürtel a 33 años de prisión y pendiente de sentarse en el banquillo por los papeles que llevan su nombre.

El anuncio fue eliminado a los pocos minutos de Wallapop, pero la imagen corrió como la pólvora por las redes sociales.

Asimismo, ante la falta de militantes concentrados frente al edificio del PP, un grupo de mariachis –enviado por Forocoches– acudió hasta la calle Génova para entonar el conocido tema 'Canta y no llores'.

