Diario Público
Diario Público

Elecciones 28A Warner Bros da un ‘toque’ a Vox por usar ‘El Señor de los Anillos’ en un tuit

Por

“Warner Bros no ha autorizado el uso de nuestra propiedad intelectual para ninguna campaña política”. Es el claro mensaje de la multinacional de comunicación y entretenimiento al partido ultraderechista Vox. Se refieren al tuit publicado el pasado domingo por la formación de Santiago Abascal, que utilizaba un fotograma sacada de una escena de El Señor de los Anillos: el Retorno del Rey.

En el tuit, Vox colocaba el logo de su partido y una bandera de España sobre la espalda del personaje Aragorn, en una escena de El Retorno del Rey. Frente a él, multitud de iconos con la marca de medios de comunicación, símbolos feministas, anticapitalistas, banderas de la república española y el icono de un fantasma con los colores de la bandera gay, que ya se ha hecho famoso con el nombre de 'Gaysper'. La ironía de los tuiteros, respondió al mensaje poco después de conocerse el resultado electoral que dejó a las derechas sin opción a gobernar:

En las redes, muchos han reaccionado al toque de Warner al partido ultra:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo