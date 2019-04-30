“Warner Bros no ha autorizado el uso de nuestra propiedad intelectual para ninguna campaña política”. Es el claro mensaje de la multinacional de comunicación y entretenimiento al partido ultraderechista Vox. Se refieren al tuit publicado el pasado domingo por la formación de Santiago Abascal, que utilizaba un fotograma sacada de una escena de El Señor de los Anillos: el Retorno del Rey.
Sabemos que El Señor de Los Anillos tiene muchos fans, pero Warner Bros no ha autorizado el uso de nuestra propiedad intelectual para ninguna campaña política.
— Warner Bros. España (@WarnerBrosSpain) 29 de abril de 2019
En el tuit, Vox colocaba el logo de su partido y una bandera de España sobre la espalda del personaje Aragorn, en una escena de El Retorno del Rey. Frente a él, multitud de iconos con la marca de medios de comunicación, símbolos feministas, anticapitalistas, banderas de la república española y el icono de un fantasma con los colores de la bandera gay, que ya se ha hecho famoso con el nombre de 'Gaysper'. La ironía de los tuiteros, respondió al mensaje poco después de conocerse el resultado electoral que dejó a las derechas sin opción a gobernar:
Unas horas después... pic.twitter.com/5Baeag5rsJ
— David Pareja (@davidpareja) 28 de abril de 2019
En las redes, muchos han reaccionado al toque de Warner al partido ultra:
En to la boca. JAJAJAJA
— Noni ಠ╭╮ಠ (@Mr_Barbitas) 29 de abril de 2019
Denuncia por favor.
— José L. Arévalo????????✨ (@iamjoselu) 29 de abril de 2019
— Juanca (@BlackHawk_341) 29 de abril de 2019
Bien clarito
— Grushiuwu (@Grushiuwu1) 29 de abril de 2019
CM del año!! pic.twitter.com/CgWKtgaYn9
— Ť®àvîξšцš МΔхxxĩМŲŚ (@TanaGD91) 29 de abril de 2019
