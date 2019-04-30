Tras las elecciones del 28A las redes han recordado al escritor Fernando Sánchez Dragó su excesivamente optimista predicción sobre el resultado electoral del partido ultraderechista Vox, al que otorgaba "como mínimo 60 diputados". También su peculiar forma de realizar sondeos: "Yo tengo mis encuestas particulares: hablo con el peluquero, con el taxista, con los camareros", afirmó en una entrevista en La Sexta.

No reírse de Sánchez Dragó #ResacaElectoralESP pic.twitter.com/pXTjMvwCkO

Durante toda la campaña electoral, fueron muchos los que apostaron a un resultado espectacular de Vox. Sánchez Dragó fue uno de ellos, y además uno de los más positivos.

"Va a tener un mínimo de 60 diputados y quizá llegue a 90. Va a ser de los tres partidos de la llamada derecha trifálica el que más votos va a sacar. Más que el PP y, desde luego, más que Ciudadanos, que está desplomándose", aseguró Dragó a Susanna Griso.

En las redes, muchos han reaccionado al augurio del literato:

Ya intentamos no reirnos, pero con este video y el de Casado riéndose de que Sánchez le iba a duplicar no hay manera de no reirse...????????????????

— BOSQUILLO (@jbosquillo) 29 de abril de 2019