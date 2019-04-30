Diario Público
Sánchez Dragó La fallida ‘encuesta’ de Sánchez Dragó entre camareros y taxistas que daba 60 diputados a Vox

Por

Tras las elecciones del 28A las redes han recordado al escritor Fernando Sánchez Dragó su excesivamente optimista predicción sobre el resultado electoral del partido ultraderechista Vox, al que otorgaba "como mínimo 60 diputados". También su peculiar forma de realizar sondeos: "Yo tengo mis encuestas particulares: hablo con el peluquero, con el taxista, con los camareros", afirmó en una entrevista en La Sexta.

Durante toda la campaña electoral, fueron muchos los que apostaron a un resultado espectacular de Vox. Sánchez Dragó fue uno de ellos, y además uno de los más positivos.

"Va a tener un mínimo de 60 diputados y quizá llegue a 90. Va a ser de los tres partidos de la llamada derecha trifálica el que más votos va a sacar. Más que el PP y, desde luego, más que Ciudadanos, que está desplomándose", aseguró Dragó a Susanna Griso.

En las redes, muchos han reaccionado al augurio del literato:

A raíz de los resultados electorales, la extrema derecha se ha encontrado con una gran cantidad de memes como Gaysper, el fantasma LGTBI creado por Vox que se les ha puesto en contra.

