Tras las elecciones del 28A las redes han recordado al escritor Fernando Sánchez Dragó su excesivamente optimista predicción sobre el resultado electoral del partido ultraderechista Vox, al que otorgaba "como mínimo 60 diputados". También su peculiar forma de realizar sondeos: "Yo tengo mis encuestas particulares: hablo con el peluquero, con el taxista, con los camareros", afirmó en una entrevista en La Sexta.
No reírse de Sánchez Dragó#ResacaElectoralESP pic.twitter.com/pXTjMvwCkO
— AsilVestraOಠ (@Asil_Vestra0) 29 de abril de 2019
Durante toda la campaña electoral, fueron muchos los que apostaron a un resultado espectacular de Vox. Sánchez Dragó fue uno de ellos, y además uno de los más positivos.
"Va a tener un mínimo de 60 diputados y quizá llegue a 90. Va a ser de los tres partidos de la llamada derecha trifálica el que más votos va a sacar. Más que el PP y, desde luego, más que Ciudadanos, que está desplomándose", aseguró Dragó a Susanna Griso.
Sánchez Dragó se moja y nos da su estimación del voto a VOX.
"Dije que ganaría Trump, que VOX sacaría 12 en Andalucía... ¡y ahora pueden llegar a 90!" pic.twitter.com/LdcVMo12A8
— Cayetano Sanchez???????? (@cayetanosanch) 4 de abril de 2019
En las redes, muchos han reaccionado al augurio del literato:
Buen análisis, eh.
Pregunta a 3 personas de su barrio y dice pues resto de España votará lo mismo.
Un auténtico lince
????????????????????????
— Doctor (@D0CT0RxxxSpain) 29 de abril de 2019
Tremendo BLUFF, tremenda expectativa que muchos se dedicaron a fomentar, con una seguridad apabullante. Qué cosas...
— Fiorello De Sylvania (@DeFiorello) 30 de abril de 2019
Ya intentamos no reirnos, pero con este video y el de Casado riéndose de que Sánchez le iba a duplicar no hay manera de no reirse...????????????????
— BOSQUILLO (@jbosquillo) 29 de abril de 2019
A raíz de los resultados electorales, la extrema derecha se ha encontrado con una gran cantidad de memes como Gaysper, el fantasma LGTBI creado por Vox que se les ha puesto en contra.
