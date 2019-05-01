Diario Público
Twitter “Una hora menos pero 10 años de adelanto”: el aplaudido tuit de un canario tras las elecciones

El pasado 28A el mapa electoral de España se tiñó de rojo, el PP sufrió una debacle y Vox logró colarse en el Congreso de los Diputados. En Canarias el resultado dejó cinco escaños para el PSOE, tres para Unidas Podemos, tres para el PP, dos para Ciudadanos y otros tantos para Coalición Canaria.

El partido ultraderechista de Santiago Abascal no logró representación y un tuitero lo celebró con un mensaje que ha sumado miles de reacciones.

Su tuit ha tenido también decenas de comentarios que han iniciado un animado debate:

