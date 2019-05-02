Diario Público
Reciclaje La bolsa de plástico biodegradable que sigue intacta después de tres años en el mar

Investigadores de la Universidad de Plymouth han demostrado que las bolsas biodegradables no lo son tanto... Tres años después de exponerlas al aire libre, enterrarlas bajo tierra y sumergirlas en el mar, no sólo no se habían descompuesto, sino que podían seguir cumpliendo la función para la que fueron fabricadas: llevar la compra del supermercado.

El estudio, publicado en Environmental Science & Technology, reflejó que las bolsas depositadas en el puerto Queen Anne's Battery todavía podían soportar dos kilos de peso. El océano, explicaba la investigadora Imogen Napper, no había podido con ellas.

La investigación analizó la evolución de varios tipos de bolsas de plástico: biodegradables, compostables y convencionales. Todas sobrevivieron al paso del tiempo, aunque algunas de las expuestas a las inclemencias meteorológicas llegaron a romperse, pero no a desaparecer.

"Hemos demostrado que los materiales analizados no presentaron ninguna ventaja consistente, fiable y relevante en el contexto de la basura marina", explicó al diario The Guardian el profesor que lideró la investigación, Richard Thompson, preocupado por si los nuevos materiales son realmente biodegradables.

Bolsa de plástico biodegradable sumergida tres años en el puerto de Plymouth. / FOTO: IMOGEN NAPPER

