Investigadores de la Universidad de Plymouth han demostrado que las bolsas biodegradables no lo son tanto... Tres años después de exponerlas al aire libre, enterrarlas bajo tierra y sumergirlas en el mar, no sólo no se habían descompuesto, sino que podían seguir cumpliendo la función para la que fueron fabricadas: llevar la compra del supermercado.

El estudio, publicado en Environmental Science & Technology, reflejó que las bolsas depositadas en el puerto Queen Anne's Battery todavía podían soportar dos kilos de peso. El océano, explicaba la investigadora Imogen Napper, no había podido con ellas.

My 3-year experiment is out today! This is a biodegradable plastic bag after 3-years in the marine environment, and it can hold a full bag of shopping. Biodegradable/compostable items do not necessarily break down quickly in natural environments like the ocean ???? pic.twitter.com/LDucC4NucJ

— Imogen Napper (@Imogennapper) 29 de abril de 2019