La otra portada de ‘El Jueves’ por el Día del Trabajador… con Felipe VI como protagonista

El Jueves, la revista que sale los miércoles lleva 42 años haciendo reír a los españoles con su humor irreverente y con sus atrevidas portadas que le han causado más de un secuestro de la edición.
Esta semana, con ocasión del festivo del Día del Trabajador, este uno de mayo la publicación adelantó un día su distribución. En su primera página, Aznar dando una patada a Casado, bajo el título: “¡¡¡Gracias, FraCasado!!! El trifachito a la puta mierda”.
Pero tenían otra portada más. La ‘otra’ portada que tenían preparada la publicó este miércoles su autor, el humorista gráfico Raúl Salazar. En ella aparece una caricatra de Felipe VI sentado en un sofá, rascándose los testículos, bajo el título “Día del Trabajo”.
Feliz #DíaDelTrabajo.@eljueves #1deMayo pic.twitter.com/hf7WD1ZrI4
— Raúl Salazar (@respetocanas) 1 de mayo de 2019
La publicación ha dado mucho que hablar y las redes se han llenado de comentarios, con aplausos… y también críticas:
Buenisimo!
— Annapelusa (@annapelusa) 2 de mayo de 2019
Pensaba que eso es lo que hacía todos los días.
— Lucas (@useyour_mind) 1 de mayo de 2019
Trabaja bastante más que muchos de vosotros.
— cabroncete y guerrero .???????? (@templario2metal) 1 de mayo de 2019
Estáis on fire .... ????????????
— ????????????Isma???????????? (@isgo08) 1 de mayo de 2019
