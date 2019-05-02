Diario Público
La otra portada de ‘El Jueves’ por el Día del Trabajador… con Felipe VI como protagonista

El Jueves, la revista que sale los miércoles lleva 42 años haciendo reír a los españoles con su humor irreverente y con sus atrevidas portadas que le han causado más de un secuestro de la edición.

Esta semana, con ocasión del festivo del Día del Trabajador, este uno de mayo la publicación adelantó un día su distribución. En su primera página, Aznar dando una patada a Casado, bajo el título: “¡¡¡Gracias, FraCasado!!! El trifachito a la puta mierda”.

Pero tenían otra portada más. La ‘otra’ portada que tenían preparada la publicó este miércoles su autor, el humorista gráfico Raúl Salazar. En ella aparece una caricatra de Felipe VI sentado en un sofá, rascándose los testículos, bajo el título “Día del Trabajo”.

La publicación ha dado mucho que hablar y las redes se han llenado de comentarios, con aplausos… y también críticas:

