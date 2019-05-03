Diario Público
“Good world championship and be happy”: el discurso en inglés estilo Ana Botella de la presidenta de la Diputación de Pontevedra

De Sergio Ramos a Franco pasando por Rajoy, Zapatero, Emilio Botín, Ana Botella, Manuela Carmena o el alcalde de Vigo. Los intentos de algunos de nuestros políticos y notables por hablar inglés nos han dejado momentos y frases memorables: el “relaxing cup of café con leche in Plaza Mayor” de Ana Botella, el “it’s very difficult todo esto” de Rajoy o el “Very welcome everybody here” de Abel Caballero.

Ahora un nuevo vídeo ha llegado: la presidenta de la Diputación de Pontevedra, la socialista Carmela Silva, tratando de hablar inglés durante la inauguración del Mundial de Triatlón.

El discurso, que comienza con un “Welcome to Rías Baixas” y acaba con un “good world championship and be happy”, ha desperatado decenas de reacciones en las redes sociales:

