“Good world championship and be happy”: el discurso en inglés estilo Ana Botella de la presidenta de la Diputación de Pontevedra

De Sergio Ramos a Franco pasando por Rajoy, Zapatero, Emilio Botín, Ana Botella, Manuela Carmena o el alcalde de Vigo. Los intentos de algunos de nuestros políticos y notables por hablar inglés nos han dejado momentos y frases memorables: el “relaxing cup of café con leche in Plaza Mayor” de Ana Botella, el “it’s very difficult todo esto” de Rajoy o el “Very welcome everybody here” de Abel Caballero.
Ahora un nuevo vídeo ha llegado: la presidenta de la Diputación de Pontevedra, la socialista Carmela Silva, tratando de hablar inglés durante la inauguración del Mundial de Triatlón.
La diputación de Pontevedra inaugura AguarLand, un parque acuático. ¡Viva la arena, viva el pie! pic.twitter.com/OFW5yZaTV7
— Xosé Castro (@XoseCastro) 30 de abril de 2019
El discurso, que comienza con un “Welcome to Rías Baixas” y acaba con un “good world championship and be happy”, ha desperatado decenas de reacciones en las redes sociales:
He estado a puntito de arrancarme las orejas para acabar con el sufrimiento.
— Blackmouth for ever (@BlackmouthEver) 30 de abril de 2019
En descargo de esta señora, debo decir que es encomiable que intente hablar en inglés, que quede claro eso.
— Xosé Castro (@XoseCastro) 1 de mayo de 2019
Lo guay, los géritas arr... LOL pic.twitter.com/UCepiaFrSf
— ana (@anadakoru) 1 de mayo de 2019
Y yo pude ver en primera fila como se reían los guiris de ella, hasta los propios diputados que los tenía sentados detrás mofándose
Siempre haciendo haciendo el puto circo
— P A U L (A) G U Í N (@paulaguin9) 30 de abril de 2019
Compañera de pupitre de la Botella
— David Antunes (@PusetaAntunes) 1 de mayo de 2019
— Ana María Rodríguez (@CanizaresAna) 1 de mayo de 2019
Se agradece el esfuerzo, la proxima vez, mejor un traductor que ha sido muy doloroso de escuchar.
— DrWowie (@DrWowie) 2 de mayo de 2019
