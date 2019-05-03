Diario Público
“Juego, set y partido”: el troleo de dos jóvenes italianas al pedirle un ‘selfie’ a Salvini

Es conocido por todos el discurso contra la inmigración y anti-LGBT del ultraconservador ministro del Interior de Italia, Matteo Salvini. Por ese motivo, cuando el viceprimer ministro visitó su ciudad natal las activistas de 19 años Gaia Parisi y Matilde Rizzo decidieron a lanzar un mensaje a través de una selfie.

Ciao amico @matteosalviniofficial

Salvini se encontraba dando una charla en Caltanissetta (Sicilia), ciudad natal de las protagonistas. Cuando finalizó el evento, empezó a tomarse selfies con los asistentes y partidarios. Gaia Parisi y Matilde Rizzo esperaron su turno y cuando llegó el momento de fotografiarse con él se dieron un beso que, aunque fue rápidamente separado por seguridad, dio para lanzar un mensaje que rechaza la discriminación y la LGBTfobia de la que hace gala el político italiano.

Las jóvenes, que reconocen ser sólo amigas, no quisieron perder la oportunidad de compartir un mensaje de amor, respeto e igualdad frente a la actitud de odio que caracteriza el discurso del conservador.

Salvini, que publicó la instantánea en su cuenta de Instagram, deseó lo mejor para la pareja y que “tuvieran hijos”, tras darle una palmadita en la cabeza a Matilde Rizzo.

Auguri, pace e bene sorelle???? #GaiaeMatilde

Los usuarios de las redes sociales no han hecho esperar sus originales respuestas:

El líder del partido de extrema derecha Liga Norte acudió al evento del Congreso Mundial de Familias (WCF, por sus siglas en inglés) anti-LGBT y antiaborto que tuvo lugar en Verona (Italia) a finales de marzo de 2019.

