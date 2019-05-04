Diario Público
Diario Público

Elecciones 2019 ‘Bohemian Rhapsody Posteleccions’: el “maravilloso” resumen electoral de ‘Polònia’

Por

Suma y sigue. El popular programa de humor de TV3 Polònia ha vuelto a triunfar gracias a su peculiar resumen de las elecciones del pasado domingo. Al ritmo del mítico tema de Queen Bohemian Rhapsody, el espacio de TV3 parodia los pactos postelectorales. Los dobles de Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Iglesias, Gabriel Rufián, Albert Rivera, Pablo Casado y Santiago Abascal aparecen en el skecth para interpretar el escenario político que queda tras los comicios generales.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo