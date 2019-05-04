Diario Público
Justin Bieber Justin Bieber tilda de “error” los malos tratos de Chris Brown a Rihanna

El intérprete Justin Bieber, famoso por su canción Baby, ha publicado en su perfil de Instagram una ferviente defensa a Chris Brown, rapero acusado de violencia machista contra Rihanna, la que fuera su expareja en torno a 2009, año en el que se destaparon los malos tratos.

Bieber ha hecho público un mensaje en el que tilda de "error" la agresión reconocida por el propio artista. Las críticas en torno a la actitud machista del canadiense no se han hecho esperar.

"Todos esperan hasta que la gente muera para darles el crédito que merecen. Lo digo ahora, cuando CB [abreviatura de Chris Brown] fallezca después de una larga vida, extrañaréis todo lo que teníais delante de vosotros. La gente que ha pasado por alto el talento de este hombre debido a un error que cometió... ¡necesita reevaluar! Te quiero @chrisbrownofficial", dice en el mensaje

Las imágenes de las consecuencias de la paliza que recibió Rihanna fueron muy sonadas, y tras las declaraciones del cantante canadiense se han vuelto a viralizar.

El 22 de junio de 2009, Brown se declaró culpable de un delito grave de asalto y amenazas criminales y aceptó un acuerdo de 5 años de libertad condicional, trabajo comunitario y terapia psicológica. En varias entrevistas y videos que él mismo ha grabado, ha contado cómo ocurrió. El rapero se ha mostrado arrepentido de lo acontecido.

Bieber, por esa frase, ha recibido muchos comentarios

JBalvin también mostró su apoyo a Chris Brown

