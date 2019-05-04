El intérprete Justin Bieber, famoso por su canción Baby, ha publicado en su perfil de Instagram una ferviente defensa a Chris Brown, rapero acusado de violencia machista contra Rihanna, la que fuera su expareja en torno a 2009, año en el que se destaparon los malos tratos.
Bieber ha hecho público un mensaje en el que tilda de "error" la agresión reconocida por el propio artista. Las críticas en torno a la actitud machista del canadiense no se han hecho esperar.
"Todos esperan hasta que la gente muera para darles el crédito que merecen. Lo digo ahora, cuando CB [abreviatura de Chris Brown] fallezca después de una larga vida, extrañaréis todo lo que teníais delante de vosotros. La gente que ha pasado por alto el talento de este hombre debido a un error que cometió... ¡necesita reevaluar! Te quiero @chrisbrownofficial", dice en el mensaje
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time ... trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial
Las imágenes de las consecuencias de la paliza que recibió Rihanna fueron muy sonadas, y tras las declaraciones del cantante canadiense se han vuelto a viralizar.
para justin bieber esto fue “un error” pic.twitter.com/SRTxNJuR73
— carito (@louandharrxy) 4 de mayo de 2019
El 22 de junio de 2009, Brown se declaró culpable de un delito grave de asalto y amenazas criminales y aceptó un acuerdo de 5 años de libertad condicional, trabajo comunitario y terapia psicológica. En varias entrevistas y videos que él mismo ha grabado, ha contado cómo ocurrió. El rapero se ha mostrado arrepentido de lo acontecido.
Bieber, por esa frase, ha recibido muchos comentarios
Justin Bieber defendiendo a Chris Brown y básicamente diciendo que no tenemos que dejar de lado su talento por un "error" que cometió en el pasado.
Pegar a las mujeres no es un "error", es ser un maltratador de mierda. pic.twitter.com/Pu0OeWFytS
— ari♀ (@femitana) 3 de mayo de 2019
Y que ahora venga Justin Bieber a decir que Chris Brown solo cometió un “error” que patético por dios pic.twitter.com/tNj2i82spo
— María Castell (@mariacastell18) 4 de mayo de 2019
Les dejo la foto de Rihanna después de ser golpeada por Chris Brown para que NUNCA se olviden que si lo defienden a el o a los machitos de sus amigos Justin Bieber y j balvin también están defendiendo ESTO.
Pegarle a una mujer no es un "error" es un delito, tomenselo en serio xfa pic.twitter.com/3UrbghX3RD
— empowered♀️ (@beproudmom) 4 de mayo de 2019
JBalvin también mostró su apoyo a Chris Brown
J Balvin se la daba de distinto y salió a bancar a Chris Brown en el post de Justin Bieber. Ahí esta el aliado al que tanto respetan y quieren. El tambien cree que golpear mujeres es solo un error. ????????♀️ pic.twitter.com/X62sHMEDoe
— Barbie. ???????? (@barbieventuraok) 4 de mayo de 2019
