Hoy, cuatro de mayo, es el día de Star Wars. Los memes sobre la mítica saga son incalculables, pero qué mejor manera para esperar la nueva película y celebrar las que ya existen que riéndose de algunos momentos históricos del cine.
Algunos de los memes son para fans muy puestos en las películas sobre la familia Skywalker, así que el reto está en pillarlos todos.
También los hay de chistes malos, aunque es difícil resultar ingenioso con bromas, porque la broma "Obi Wan Kenobi, Obi Wan Kenosiente" es casi tan antigua como la primera de las películas.
Revolcaos en vuestro frikismo con esta pequeña selección.
