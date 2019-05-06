Starbucks llega a Invernalia. Un envase de café se ha colado en el último capítulo de la serie más vista de los últimos años, Juego de Tronos. Este hecho choca principalmente porque la estética y el ambiente no tiene nada que ver con la actualidad. Daenerys, madre de dragones, parece que ha sustituido la comida tradicional del pleno invierno de Los Siete Reinos por un capuchino, un café latte o alguna bebida vegana.

Sin embargo, la gran mayoría de los fans de la serie no se habían dado cuenta del envase de café tan parecido al de Starbucks, aunque la marca no se vea. Tras el hallazgo, los memes no han cesado y la legión de seguidores de Juego de Tronos ya han dejado claro que quieren la dirección exacta de ese establecimiento localizado en Invernalia. El ambiente medieval de la serie choca con este producto tan contemporáneo, y es que los usuarios han descubierto que esta no ha sido la única vez.

Ha habido muchos choques de opiniones, desde los seguidores que no le dan mayor importancia hasta aquellos que afirman que seguramente ese café no esté colocado por error sino para hacer negocio.

En la boda de Joffrey también apareció un vaso de café.

Tal vez lo de anoche fue con intención de promocionar Starbucks.#got#Khaleesi#JaimeLannister pic.twitter.com/Qg2hsYT9WJ — Dracarys (@josh_rocko) 6 de mayo de 2019

* Sincansíos

* No se ve nada

* Café de Starbucks

Ya verás cuando lleguen al trono y se vea que todo era un sueño de Resines.#GOT #JuegodeTronos #GameofThrones — Secret (@dev_secret_) 6 de mayo de 2019

En Winterfell hay un starbucks y nadie quiere escribir el cafe de la Dany #GoT pic.twitter.com/urYgIBV07G — Sebastian (@SRoggau) 6 de mayo de 2019

Me gustaría saber cuanto ha pagado starbucks a got por esa taza de café. — Bob (@BOBtwix) 6 de mayo de 2019

Que no os extrañe que el café de Starbucks que aparece por "error" en el episodio de GoT esté puesto aposta para dar que hablar. Buena propagando para la marca ???? — Jota (@JotaCSGO) 6 de mayo de 2019

El café de Starbucks en GOT es como cuando en Betty la fea salió el tipo de "El sabor de Pepsi cambió. Descúbrelo". — Paula Ricciulli (@RicciuP) 6 de mayo de 2019

Ni ganando la guerra del norte cambia Daenerys su café del Starbucks por vino dorniense #GoT pic.twitter.com/mddZOGpvQK — Varu (@Alvaro_varu22) 6 de mayo de 2019

¡No! Lo que salió en el últimu capitulo de GOT no ye un café de Starbucks... pic.twitter.com/rcUIdO1LRI — AL PLATU VENDRÁS (@ALPLATU) 6 de mayo de 2019