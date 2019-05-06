Diario Público
Juego de Tronos ‘Juego de Tronos’: se cuela un café de Starbucks en Invernalia

Por

Starbucks llega a Invernalia. Un envase de café se ha colado en el último capítulo de la serie más vista de los últimos años, Juego de Tronos. Este hecho choca principalmente porque la estética y el ambiente no tiene nada que ver con la actualidad. Daenerys, madre de dragones, parece que ha sustituido la comida tradicional del pleno invierno de Los Siete Reinos por un capuchino, un café latte o alguna bebida vegana.

Sin embargo, la gran mayoría de los fans de la serie no se habían dado cuenta del envase de café tan parecido al de Starbucks, aunque la marca no se vea. Tras el hallazgo, los memes no han cesado y la legión de seguidores de Juego de Tronos ya han dejado claro que quieren la dirección exacta de ese establecimiento localizado en Invernalia. El ambiente medieval de la serie choca con este producto tan contemporáneo, y es que los usuarios han descubierto que esta no ha sido la única vez.

Ha habido muchos choques de opiniones, desde los seguidores que no le dan mayor importancia hasta aquellos que afirman que seguramente ese café no esté colocado por error sino para hacer negocio.

