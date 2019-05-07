Este martes, el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, se ha reunido con Pedro Sánchez en La Moncloa durante 50 minutos. Desde el Gobierno informan de que la reunión “ha sido fluida y cordial” y, al igual que en el caso de Casado, resaltan que se ha producido con el propósito de “normalizar las relaciones institucionales y el diálogo político”.

Tras el encuentro, Pedro Sánchez ha publicado en sus redes sociales fotos de la reunión. Pese a que Albert Rivera ya ha rechazado apoyar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, los tuiteros han respondido en tromba a la publicación de Sánchez al unísono con la frase “¡Con Rivera no!”

Se trata de la misma frase que el presidente del Gobierno tuvo que escuchar en Ferraz la noche electoral cuando salió a celebrar su victoria electoral con afiliados y simpatizantes.

Este martes esa frase ha vuelto a escucharse tanto en Instagram como en Twitter:

CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO.

— María Feito (@MaraFeito2) 7 de mayo de 2019