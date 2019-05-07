Este martes, el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, se ha reunido con Pedro Sánchez en La Moncloa durante 50 minutos. Desde el Gobierno informan de que la reunión “ha sido fluida y cordial” y, al igual que en el caso de Casado, resaltan que se ha producido con el propósito de “normalizar las relaciones institucionales y el diálogo político”.
Tras el encuentro, Pedro Sánchez ha publicado en sus redes sociales fotos de la reunión. Pese a que Albert Rivera ya ha rechazado apoyar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, los tuiteros han respondido en tromba a la publicación de Sánchez al unísono con la frase “¡Con Rivera no!”
Se trata de la misma frase que el presidente del Gobierno tuvo que escuchar en Ferraz la noche electoral cuando salió a celebrar su victoria electoral con afiliados y simpatizantes.
???????? "¡Con Rivera no, Con Rivera no!", gritan los simpatizantes del PSOE en Ferraz, donde acaba de salir Pedro Sánchez tras ganar las elecciones generales.
Minuto a minuto: https://t.co/oMkV7u0XJC #EleccionesRTVE #EleccionesGenerales pic.twitter.com/K0xUxW5Jec
— 24h (@24h_tve) 28 de abril de 2019
Este martes esa frase ha vuelto a escucharse tanto en Instagram como en Twitter:
Hoy me he reunido en #LaMoncloa con @Albert_Rivera. Continuamos así la toma de contacto que iniciamos ayer con líderes políticos bajo el propósito de normalizar las relaciones institucionales y el diálogo político en nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/y8Lgq5gUyJ
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 7 de mayo de 2019
— Merche Martinez (@Merche_Martinez) 7 de mayo de 2019
— Yolanda (@YolandaSaezgam1) 7 de mayo de 2019
Con Rivera NO!!
— Omar Bolaños (@OmarDiaz1401) 7 de mayo de 2019
— Oh oh (@sodapopbs) 7 de mayo de 2019
— Alzado 3️⃣8️⃣3️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ (@chas_veria) 7 de mayo de 2019
Con Rivera nooooooooooooooo!!!Con Iglesias siiiiiiiiiiiiiii!!
— Alex✊???????????? (@Alex34019315) 7 de mayo de 2019
CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO, CON RIVERA NO.
— María Feito (@MaraFeito2) 7 de mayo de 2019
@sanchezcastejon con Rivera NO
— Jose Alonso Lusarreta (@lusarretaalonso) 7 de mayo de 2019
— Xema Cintas (@xemabis) 7 de mayo de 2019
Recuerdas lo que te dijeron los votantes??
— Carmen (@carmen_paint) 7 de mayo de 2019
Si pactad con ese las próximas elecciones no te vota ni dios
— Bask (@Baskream10) 7 de mayo de 2019
Con Rivera no es no... y nunca es nunca.
— Mar GR (@MarGR_65) 7 de mayo de 2019
