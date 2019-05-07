“¿Para que venís a un pueblo a hacer turismo rural?”, el vídeo viral del pastor que deja en evidencia a los urbanitas

Nel Cañedo, un pastor de los Picos de Europa que se ha convertido en una auténtica celebridad en las redes sociales, donde sus vídeos acumulan millones de reproducciones, ha vuelto a hacerlo: el pasado día 1 de mayo grabó un vídeo que ha se hecho viral (y ya lleva varios). Conocido por ser "el azote del
del animalismo y ecologismo urbanita" como le ha definido algún medio, Cañedo denuncia en su último vídeo el cierre de un gallinero cercano a un hotel rural en Asturias porque el canto de los gallos despertaba a los huéspedes.
Cañedo, quien habitualmente se graba en el campo mientras pasea, hace una reflexión en esa mezcla de bable y español que tanto gusta a sus seguidores tras haber leído en la prensa que el dueño de un hotel ha logrado que cerraran el gallinero de su vecino porque el canto de los gallos despertaba a los clientes del establecimiento.
"A los inquilinos del hotelito rural les molestaba el canto de los pitos porque cantaban en horas intempestivas. ¿Qué horas son intempestivas, majos?", arranca Cañedo, quien luego critica a los turistas que a las tres de la mañana "están en el jardincito, 'chunda, chunda, chunda', y ¡nunca nadie protestó! Pero que un pollo cante a las siete de la mañana cuando sale el sol, es lo normal. ¿Para que venís a un pueblo a hacer turismo rural? Encima lo llamáis turismo rural. ¿A qué venís?", pregunta.
"Lo rural tiene unas características determinadas: las gallinas cantan, las vacas cagan y los tractores meten ruido", prosigue Cañedo, quien establece un acertado paralelismo: "Cuando vas a Madrid o a Oviedo, ¿se te ocurre ir al dueño del hotel a protestar porque meten ruido los coches o pasan los camiones de la basura a las dos de la mañana? ¿A que no se te ocurre?".
Pero mejor vean el vídeo. No tiene desperdicio.
