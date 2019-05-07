Diario Público
“Sacudo Endesa, sacudo a Airbnb, sacudo a los banqueros, no beso al rei Felip”: el reguetón estrella de Ada Colau

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, se ha convertido en la protagonista de un videoclip de reguetón. El corto, creado por Caderas Crew –un grupo de músicos, artistas y filmakers barceloneses underground agrupados bajo las siglas–, acumula ya más de 27.000 reproducciones en un día.

"Camino por la calle, la gente es mi escudo, sacudo a Endesa, sacudo a Airbnb, sacudo a los banqueros, no beso al rei Felip, amor als llogueters, pa' las kellys y taxistes", recita Colau vestida con un chándal rojo.

El vídeo destaca los principales logros de la activista de la PAH al frente de la Alcaldía de Barcelona."A mi nadie me enchufó, de nadie grande soy sobrina", apostilla.

