Hoy hemos conocido que Miquel Iceta será el próximo presidente del Senado. El PSOE tiene mayoría absoluta en la Cámara Alta, por lo que su elección está garantizada.

El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha reaccionado a la noticia con un tuit que está dando mucho que hablar. En su mensaje, un escueto: “1+1+1 = Iceta”.

Casado se refiere a la teoría que se viralizó por WhatsApp durante la campaña electoral para evitar la mayoría del PSOE en el Senado. Estos mensajes proponían a los votantes de derechas dividir su voto equitativamente entre senadores del PP, Ciudadanos y Vox. El tuit de Casado sería una crítica al resultado de esa teoría y a la división del voto en la derecha.

La cosa es que, como suele ocurrir en estos casos, el tuit se le ha vuelto en contra a Casado, y su mensaje se ha llenado de respuestas irónicas con otras sumas, haciendo referencia a los escaños obtenidos por el PP el 28A o a la corrupción en el Partido Popular:

