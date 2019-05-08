Hoy hemos conocido que Miquel Iceta será el próximo presidente del Senado. El PSOE tiene mayoría absoluta en la Cámara Alta, por lo que su elección está garantizada.
El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha reaccionado a la noticia con un tuit que está dando mucho que hablar. En su mensaje, un escueto: “1+1+1 = Iceta”.
1+1+1 = Iceta
— Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) 8 de mayo de 2019
Casado se refiere a la teoría que se viralizó por WhatsApp durante la campaña electoral para evitar la mayoría del PSOE en el Senado. Estos mensajes proponían a los votantes de derechas dividir su voto equitativamente entre senadores del PP, Ciudadanos y Vox. El tuit de Casado sería una crítica al resultado de esa teoría y a la división del voto en la derecha.
La cosa es que, como suele ocurrir en estos casos, el tuit se le ha vuelto en contra a Casado, y su mensaje se ha llenado de respuestas irónicas con otras sumas, haciendo referencia a los escaños obtenidos por el PP el 28A o a la corrupción en el Partido Popular:
137 - 71 = Casado
— César Ruiz Hoz (@cesarleo77) 8 de mayo de 2019
No, si ahora resultará que también eres doctor en Matemáticas.
— Begotxu (@BegotxuBoo) 8 de mayo de 2019
0+0+0 = País Vasco
— pedripol (@pedripol) 8 de mayo de 2019
1+1-2 = neuronas de Pablo Casado
— ₲яε€א ₵Ⓐ† вΩτ (@greencatbot) 8 de mayo de 2019
1 + 1 + 203303940404 = Los casos de corrupción del PP.
— Issur Sánchez (@IssurSanchez) 8 de mayo de 2019
— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) 8 de mayo de 2019
66
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) 8 de mayo de 2019
Gracias Vox, contigo empezó todo
— Daniel Marbán Vázquez (@danimarban) 8 de mayo de 2019
¿Ustedes piensan antes de hablar o hablan tras pensar?
— Javier Bezares ????️???? (@javieroboe) 8 de mayo de 2019
1+1+1=Trifachito
— Juan Pablo (@JuanPablo_1985) 8 de mayo de 2019
Respeten el voto de la gente.
— Rubén Monsalvo???????????????????????? (@RuMonsalvo) 8 de mayo de 2019
