Muchas preguntas con respecto a la expectación internacional con Venezuela. ¿Qué motivo hay detrás del interés de gobiernos como el de EEUU por “restaurar la democracia” en este país? ¿Un amor verdadero por la democracia o es otra cosa? ¿Es creíble ese interés de Donald Trump por el bienestar de los venezolanos? (El mismo que hace unos años decía esto sobre el petróleo de Libia)
¿Es creíble el interés desinteresado del empresario y secretario de Estado norteamericano, Mike Pompeo, que hace unos años prometía una CIA más "agresiva, brutal, despiadada e implacable"? ¿Es Venezuela el único país del mundo con dificultades económicas o políticas? ¿Por qué no hay tanta preocupación por lo que pasa en sitios como Sudán, Irán, el Congo, Arabia Saudí o Sierra Leona, por ejemplo? ¿O hay algo más?
Quizá esto pueda dar alguna pista. Se trata de un vídeo del canal de Youtube MetaBallStudios, expertos en crear comparaciones en 3D de diferentes elementos para que la gente pueda tener una apreciación visual. Han comparado el tamaño de diferentes animales, número de tanques por país o reservas de oro. Y también… reservas probadas de petróleo por país, en barriles.
Un vídeo en el que se puede apreciar la magnitud de las reservas de petróleo en Venezuela, el país que más tiene con más de 300.000 millones de barriles (con datos de OPEC y BP), por encima de Arabia Saudí, Canadá o Irán.
