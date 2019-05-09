Diario Público
El vídeo viral de unos coatíes que si lo ves al revés te traslada a Jurassic Park

Si lo ves normal, es un vídeo de unos coatíes en plena naturaleza. Un pequeño mamífero omnívoros americanos de la superfamilia Canoidea y la familia de los prociónidos. Pero si lo ves del revés… surge la magia.

La forma de la cola de estos animales y su posición erguida al desplazarse, vistas del revés parece el cuello de un brontosaurio. El resto lo hace el imaginario colectivo que tenemos de estos animales, por la película de Steven Spielberg, Jurassic Park. El tuit se ha hecho viral y tiene ya más de 23.000 retuits y más de 72.000 “me gusta”.

Otro usuario ha tenido la idea de, además, ralentizar el vídeo y añadirle la épica música de John Williams.

