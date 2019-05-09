No es Spider-Man, es el candidato del PP en Barcelona encaramado a un andamio para apagar un incendio

Si para ganarse la confianza del electorado hay que subirse a un andamio y apagar un fuego, pues se hace. Y punto. Y si no que se lo digan al candidato del PP a la alcaldía de Barcelona. Josep Bou no lo dudó ni un segundo. Oye, que en el Partido Popular no podrán presumir de inglés, pero pueden sentirse orgullosos de tener a un héroe entre sus filas.

El candidato se topó con un pequeño incendio en un restaurante cercano a la sede del partido en la ciudad condal. El fuego había comenzado en un andamio que estaba ubicado justo encima del establecimiento y, entonces, puntazo para Bou. Ni el traje, ni los zapatos de ejecutivo pudieron pararle. "¡Cuidado, cuidado!", "Vaya con cuidado", le decían.

Pero él cogió, se subió a la plataforma con un estilo que ni 'Spider-Man' en sus mejores tiempos y trató de extinguir el fuego. Primero, con una manguera: "Dame la manguera, ¡joder!", decía desde el balcón. Y así hicieron. Pero el político, al ver que las llamas persistían, echó mano del extintor. "No podrá, no podrá", le decían los presentes. "¡Joder que no puedo!", manifestó. Vamos, toda una hazaña que terminó entre las ovaciones de aquellos curiosos que se acercaron a contemplar la escena en la barcelonesa calle Comte Urgell.

Y no era para menos. El rival de Ada Colau a la alcaldía logró extinguir el incendio con sus propias manos evitando que el fuego se expandiera: "Está apagado, está apagado ya. Venga, vamos", decía. Vamos, que cuando llegaron los bomberos poco quedaba por hacer. Lo único, quizá, ayudar a Bou a secar su traje, que entre mangueras y extintores terminó hecho un cuadro.

"He tenido que hacer de bombero improvisado cuando salía de trabajar con mi equipo de campaña... ¡estas cosas sólo me pasan a mi! Nos vemos mañana en el inicio de la campaña". Así lo explicaba Bou en Twitter junto a un vídeo del momentazo: