Cómo anunciar un maquillaje para hombres sin que la “masculinidad frágil” se rompa

"No pudimos encontrar una marca de maquillaje formulada específicamente para la piel de los hombres; así que creamos uno", reza el anuncio de War Paint ("pintura de guerra" en castellano), una marca de maquillaje para hombres.

En la vídeo aparece un hombre musculoso y con tatuajes echándose el producto, con el gemido de una mujer de fondo. Masculinidad en estado puro.

"Mucho músculo, mucho tatuaje, anillo de calavera, nombre "malote" para que la masculinidad frágil no se rompa por usar maquillaje", critica un tuitero, que además pone en cuestión la diferencia entre las pieles de los hombres y las mujeres.

