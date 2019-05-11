Diario Público
Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, ex secretario general del PSOE y ex vicepresidente del Gobierno ha fallecido este viernes a los 67 años. Cabe recordar una de mejores parodias sobre un político que se hayan hecho nunca, actuación que corrió a cargo de Jose Motá y de la que el propio Rubalcaba reconoció estar encantado. El cómico se transformaba en el portavoz del Gobierno.

"Algo 'tié' que haber" se titula la obra del cómico sobre Rubalcaba que se emitió en el Especial de Nochevieja 2010, en el que se habla de "la falta de efectivo en dinero líquido". Como solución, el supuesto portavoz del Gobierno propone que todos los españoles busquen debajo de los sofás: "Si metemos la palma de la mano y hurgamos bien seguro que conseguimos algo"."Según las cifras que nosotros manejamos según el catastro, hay un total de 20 millones de sofás", como se puede visualizar a partir del minuto 46.

El mismo Rubalcaba se lo tomó con humor y aseguró que le habían cazado como pasiego. El cómico ha dado su pésame a través de Twitter a la familia.

A raíz de su mensaje, los usuarios han recordado el monólogo en sus comentarios:

