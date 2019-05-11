Diario Público
Diario Público

La barba y el tremendo parecido entre Garzón y Casado

Por

El tuit que Pablo Casado dedicó a Miquel Iceta, ha traído más cola de la esperada. Como cabía de esperar, el comentario fue dado la vuelta en redes sociales y el ingenio salió a borbotones.

Las bromas eran las esperadas –entre comillas– durante las primeras horas.

Pero una respuesta al tuit cambió radicalmente el tema de la conversación.

Saltó la liebre. ¿Se parecen Garzón y Casado? Eso, o la barba hace milagros.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo