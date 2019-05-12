Diario Público
“Me estoy puto meando”: un montaje perfecto de ‘Aquí no hay quien viva’ se cuela en Eurovisión

En la larga tradición de memes que mezclan vídeos musicales con canciones de toda la vida ('Paco, Paco, Paco' de Beyoncé, o el 'Torito Manero' de El Informal), Miki entra pisando fuerte. Hemos visto en Twitter un fascinante montaje de la puesta en escena de 'La Venda', la apuesta patria para Eurovisión, con el tema principal de la serie 'Aquí no hay quien viva'. ¡Y funciona!

En Twitter, Pilar Gázquez [Nota al margen: visiten su Instagram] confiesa que le da" miedo lo bien que encaja la intro de 'Aquí No Hay Quien Viva' en la puesta en escena de 'La Venda' jajajajaja".

Vean, vean.

Pero la cosa va más allá: la parte del rap de este tema interpretado por el desaparecido, grupo musical Vocal Factory, mezclada con la puesta en escena 'ikeana' de Miki funciona también que asusta. GRACIAS, PILAR. :_)

El propio Miki se "PUTO MEA".

Y claro, se desata la risión generalizada en Twitter.

Disfruten.

BOLA EXTRA:

