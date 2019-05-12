Diario Público
Un torero escandaliza a las redes tras limpiar las lágrimas de un toro que está a punto de ajusticiar

Una verdadera salvajada, cargada de frivolidad. Así ha sido el último gesto de Morante. Antes de acabar la 'faena', el torero limpió las lágrimas del toro. La supuesta valentía del torero ha generado un escandaloso revuelto en las redes sociales, que no dan crédito a este tipo de actuaciones.

José Antonio Morante, de 39 años, sacó un pañuelo y dejó al público mudo. Las redes, sin embargo, recibieron el gesto de otra manera.

PACMA no daba crédito

Silvia Barquero, candidata del Partido animalista a las elecciones europeas, quedó perpleja ante el acto de Morante

