Un torero escandaliza a las redes tras limpiar las lágrimas de un toro que está a punto de ajusticiar

Una verdadera salvajada, cargada de frivolidad. Así ha sido el último gesto de Morante. Antes de acabar la 'faena', el torero limpió las lágrimas del toro. La supuesta valentía del torero ha generado un escandaloso revuelto en las redes sociales, que no dan crédito a este tipo de actuaciones.
El detalle de Morante y el pañolito. pic.twitter.com/hbU9cHo0RZ
— ???????????????????????? ????. ????????????????é???? (@rafaeljcortes) 10 de mayo de 2019
José Antonio Morante, de 39 años, sacó un pañuelo y dejó al público mudo. Las redes, sin embargo, recibieron el gesto de otra manera.
Se podrían clavar cuchillos ellos mismos si les parece artístico. Yo lo respetaría. Pero que dejen en paz a los pobres animales. Encima de torturarlo, el numerito del pañuelo. Eres un psicópata, Morante. https://t.co/HdOqsdmkSM
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) 11 de mayo de 2019
Durante la feria de Sevilla, el torero Morante de la Puebla se sacó un pañuelo del bolsillo para secar las lágrimas del toro al que llevaba media hora torturando. Esto roza la psicopatía, es de un sadismo enfermizo. pic.twitter.com/Pw0XKYyMGe
— PabloMM (@PabloMM) 12 de mayo de 2019
Morante y su 'sensibilidad especial'.
Yo solo veo una muestra más de sadismo vomitivo y delirante. pic.twitter.com/LRR29Ggkvo
— Aïda Gascón (@AidaGascon) 11 de mayo de 2019
Lo más grave es que hay quien en eso, ve arte
— Rocio Vivas (@rociovivak) 11 de mayo de 2019
????????????????
-Mirad que bueno soy, antes de matarlo, le voy a pasar el pañuelo por la cara.
— Who (@ciudadanowhy) 11 de mayo de 2019
Lo verdaderamente repugnante es que hay gente que aplaude esto. pic.twitter.com/CDNJ0LJV0Y
— juan carlos ibañez (@Fititodalavida) 12 de mayo de 2019
PACMA no daba crédito
Silvia Barquero, candidata del Partido animalista a las elecciones europeas, quedó perpleja ante el acto de Morante
Solo una mente retorcida y perversa sería capaz de torturar a un animal hasta que la sangre le chorree por las patas y limpiar con un pañuelito una brizna de su cara. Disimula el torero mal su espeluznante carencia de empatía. ¡Abolición de la tauromaquia YA! https://t.co/2HxOhN3Jdu
— Silvia Barquero (@barquerosb) 12 de mayo de 2019
