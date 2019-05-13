Un guión menos ambicioso que el de un capítulo de Peppa Pig. Una edición al nivel de una asignatura de audiovisuales de primaria. Pero, eso sí, una banda sonora que, aunque no viene muy a cuento, está a la altura del Señor de los Anillos. Es más o menos el resumen del vídeo difundido por la cuenta de Twitter del PP de Fuerteventura. Un ‘spot’, si se puede llamar así, que ha despertado las carcajadas en las redes.
???? Yo me quedo en @populares
¡Empieza la remontada! #Quédate pic.twitter.com/sCkM9p1Xaq
— PP de Fuerteventura (@ppfuerteventura) 10 de mayo de 2019
En el vídeo aparece una mujer en una tienda de ropa recogiendo una chaqueta azul. En ese momento, la vendedora le ofrece más colores “que están de moda”: el naranja y el verde (Vais pillando la compleja metáfora, ¿no?). Finalmente, la mujer mira a cámara y asegura: “No cambio. Me necesitan y los necesitamos”.
Tras las bromas, el propio PP de Fuerteventura ha reconocido el “suspenso en Audiovisiales, cutre nivel Dios”. También se han tomado con humor las críticas y los chistes:
¡Buenos días! Efectivamente, suspenso en Audiovisuales, cutre nivel Dios pero ...
(Hilo)
— PP de Fuerteventura (@ppfuerteventura) 12 de mayo de 2019
Y lo más importante ...
¡Nos han encantado algunos comentarios que nos han hecho reír!
Aquí el top 3
(Hilo)
— PP de Fuerteventura (@ppfuerteventura) 12 de mayo de 2019
Aún así, los tuiteros no han tenido piedad:
El anuncio que emocionó a Spielberg.
— ScottHirst (@ScottHirst8) 12 de mayo de 2019
— Daneel Olivaw (@go_trevize) 12 de mayo de 2019
— JDPM (@jdpmaragon) 12 de mayo de 2019
— Perico de los palotes (@supersonico2000) 12 de mayo de 2019
MADRE MÍA EL TRÁILER DE LA NUEVA DE NOLAN.
— MediasVerdes ???? (@MediasVerdesRRC) 12 de mayo de 2019
Cuando sacas un máster en márketing por la URJC, el resto lo notamos.
— Filosofía Perdida (@FiloPolitics) 11 de mayo de 2019
Guión, trama, actores y narrativa a la altura del mejor Scorsese. No desaparezcáis nunca parfavar.
— samueltoOo (@samueltoOo) 12 de mayo de 2019
El puto vídeo da más vergüenza que todos mis trabajos de diseño juntos
— ???? Eskild this love ???? (@ImEskild) 12 de mayo de 2019
El Partido Popular no necesita un refrescamiento necesitaría reingenieria política.
— Ximena Briceño Ruiz (@ximebr) 11 de mayo de 2019
— Gastón (@gastondrm) 12 de mayo de 2019
Pero... y este cringe?
— Celia (@celiadisima) 11 de mayo de 2019
En el PP ya se empieza a notar el fuerte recorte de presupuesto tras el fracaso de las elecciones https://t.co/NCQSxKonbh
— Señorita Puri (@SenoritaPuri) 12 de mayo de 2019
