Un guión menos ambicioso que el de un capítulo de Peppa Pig. Una edición al nivel de una asignatura de audiovisuales de primaria. Pero, eso sí, una banda sonora que, aunque no viene muy a cuento, está a la altura del Señor de los Anillos. Es más o menos el resumen del vídeo difundido por la cuenta de Twitter del PP de Fuerteventura. Un ‘spot’, si se puede llamar así, que ha despertado las carcajadas en las redes.

En el vídeo aparece una mujer en una tienda de ropa recogiendo una chaqueta azul. En ese momento, la vendedora le ofrece más colores “que están de moda”: el naranja y el verde (Vais pillando la compleja metáfora, ¿no?). Finalmente, la mujer mira a cámara y asegura: “No cambio. Me necesitan y los necesitamos”.

Tras las bromas, el propio PP de Fuerteventura ha reconocido el “suspenso en Audiovisiales, cutre nivel Dios”. También se han tomado con humor las críticas y los chistes:

Aún así, los tuiteros no han tenido piedad:

