José Luis Martínez-Almeida, candidato del Partido Popular a la Alcaldía de Madrid, se presentó en un barrio de la capital con la intención de borrar una pintada en una verja. A.C.A.B (All Corps Are Bastards) pintado de amarillo, algo a lo que Almeida no pudo contenerse.

Esponja en mano, se dispuso a acabar con este insulto a las autoridades, pero no tuvo demasiada suerte a la hora de concluir su labor.

En Madrid no toleramos los insultos a la @Policia. Ni las pintadas ilegales. ¡Viva la Policía de todos los madrileños! pic.twitter.com/wyLOkm2JjN — José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) 17 de mayo de 2019

Almeida mojaba la pintada sin suerte para él, aunque las redes poco tardaron en regocijarse en un error. Tuiter, como de costumbre, se dispuso a trolear al candidato.

Soy yo o le está sacando brillo a un graffitti? https://t.co/OOTSfucA1u — ana morgade (@ana_morgade) 17 de mayo de 2019

Se le da borrar pintadas igual que fingir atascos. https://t.co/CKTEH1pppe — gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) 17 de mayo de 2019

He visto el video de Almeida intentado borrar una pintada unas treinta veces y sigo sin procesar qué puede llevar a un candidato a ese lugar extraño y tenebroso. pic.twitter.com/d7U9osCOpd — Guillermo Zapata (@gzapatamadrid) 18 de mayo de 2019

Almeida se viene arriba y afirma que acabará con las pintadas en toda España. pic.twitter.com/abcX7e3g8i — cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) 18 de mayo de 2019

Almeida en el colegio era el niño al que le quitaban el bocadillo los niños a los que le quitaban el bocadillo https://t.co/Rqvq9CIUpj — Comboy da Pejeta / ❤️ (@comboydapejeta) 18 de mayo de 2019

Almeida después de "limpiar" las pintadas contra la policía de Madrid: pic.twitter.com/jp6GLRIXAK — Ness I Guess (@NessIGuess) 18 de mayo de 2019

Jajajajajaja que alguien me quite el editor de video. pic.twitter.com/QbSmMGx08k — Dios de la Panceta???? (@DiosPanceta) 17 de mayo de 2019