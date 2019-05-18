Diario Público
Almeida “Indescriptible”: Almeida intenta borrar un grafiti y tuiter le trolea

José Luis Martínez-Almeida, candidato del Partido Popular a la Alcaldía de Madrid, se presentó en un barrio de la capital con la intención de borrar una pintada en una verja. A.C.A.B (All Corps Are Bastards) pintado de amarillo, algo a lo que Almeida no pudo contenerse.

Esponja en mano, se dispuso a acabar con este insulto a las autoridades, pero no tuvo demasiada suerte a la hora de concluir su labor.

Almeida mojaba la pintada sin suerte para él, aunque las redes poco tardaron en regocijarse en un error. Tuiter, como de costumbre, se dispuso a trolear al candidato.

