El actor Arnold Schwarzenegger ha sido atacado durante el Arnold Classic Africa, celebrado en Suráfrica, según Sandton Chronicle.
El actor grababa un vídeo durante el evento deportivo cuando un individuo le propinó una brutal patada.
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets attacked in South Africa pic.twitter.com/Sx3IkwGZVp
— Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) 18 de mayo de 2019
El agresor fue reducido por el personal de seguridad y el protagonista de Terminator agradeció las muestras de afecto y saludó a sus fans.
Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) 18 de mayo de 2019
Make sure to tune into my @Snapchat to see all 90 sports we have here at the @ArnoldSports Africa! Fitness is for everyone. pic.twitter.com/bNjSTQS9Aj
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) 18 de mayo de 2019
