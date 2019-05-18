Diario Público
Diario Público

Arnold Schwarzenegger La brutal patada voladora a Arnold Schwarzenegger

El actor Arnold Schwarzenegger ha sido atacado durante el Arnold Classic Africa, celebrado en Suráfrica, según Sandton Chronicle.

El actor grababa un vídeo durante el evento deportivo cuando un individuo le propinó una brutal patada.

El agresor fue reducido por el personal de seguridad y el protagonista de Terminator agradeció las muestras de afecto y saludó a sus fans.

