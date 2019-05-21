Diario Público
El cartel de una reunión de vecinos que genera más intriga que ‘Juego de Tronos’

Convivencia, robos, gemidos, olor a milanesa y waska en el ascensor. Estos son los temas a tratar en una comunidad de vecinos que se ha hecho viral. Aunque el anuncio indica que la reunión debía celebrarse un 9 de septiembre, un usuario de Twitter ha compartido esta imagen ahora en su perfil y los comentarios han sido de todo tipo: desde que genera más intriga que Juego de Tronos a la comparación con la mítica serie de Aquí no hay quien viva.

En pocos días, el tuit con el cartel ha sido compartido casi 3.000 veces y ha recibido más de 7.000 likes.

