El sorprendente beso de Inés Arrimadas a Josep Rull a la entrada de los diputados electos presos

El Congreso celebra hoy la sesión constitutiva de la XIII Legislatura y, como si fuera el primer día de cole, los diputados han ido llegando esta mañana a la Cámara Baja dispuestos a ocupar sus asientos. El momento más esperado ha sido el de la entrada de los cuatro presos electos independentistas Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull, de los últimos en llegar al hemiciclo, custodiados desde la comisaría.

Los representantes catalanes han sido recibidos con los aplausos de compañeros y de miembros de Unidas Podemos y, también, con algún abucheo de los diputados de Vox. Pero la imagen que más ha llamado la atención en las redes sociales ha sido la del sorprendente beso de la diputada de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, a Josep Rull. A su lado, el líder Albert Rivera se ha negado.

Jordi Sànchez y Oriol Junqueras también han protagonizado uno de los momentos de la mañana al pararse a charlar unos segundos con el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.

Así han reaccionado las redes:

