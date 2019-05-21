Hombre de 73 años, larga barba blanca, gafas redondeadas… ¿Es Valle Inclán? No, es el diputado burgalés del PSOE Agustín Javier Zamarrón, el encargado de dirigir la sesión constitutiva del Congreso de los Diputados este martes, al ser el parlamentario de más edad entre los 350 representantes.
Su imagen no ha pasado desapercibida para los tuiteros que han llenado las redes de memes:
- ¿Qué tienen hoy de menú en el bar del Congreso?
- ¡Spaghetti!
- Hijos de puta. pic.twitter.com/INMhBFTWdY
— TeMaPiCo (@temapico) 21 de mayo de 2019
Cómo estará la cosa de jodida que han tenido que poner de Presidente del Congreso a Sir Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore.
Mis dieses. pic.twitter.com/cEQzWDU6Lr
— Galleto Fontanedo. (@Coponnnn) 21 de mayo de 2019
— Lola con la venia (@DolorsBoatella) 21 de mayo de 2019
#SesiónConstitutiva pic.twitter.com/TiUUOpju8k
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) 21 de mayo de 2019
El Renacimiento pic.twitter.com/80reZiEyQM
— Mxtiplitz (@Mxtiplitz1) 21 de mayo de 2019
#SesiónConstitutiva
Fuuuusión pic.twitter.com/YZP09NnUAC
— BAT-AMANTA (@Bat_amanta) 21 de mayo de 2019
— Roc Ferrandell???? (@strisciandel) 21 de mayo de 2019
#SesiónConstitutiva pic.twitter.com/WcsfrdpTKF
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) 21 de mayo de 2019
Albert Rivera, Slytherin!
Casado y Abascal, vosotros a Hufflepuff, que no pintáis nada. pic.twitter.com/mt2hRyoTb3
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) 21 de mayo de 2019
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) 21 de mayo de 2019
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) 21 de mayo de 2019
Señorías, el druida Panoramix preside la sesión. pic.twitter.com/jt8ov87MwP
— Lola con la venia (@DolorsBoatella) 21 de mayo de 2019
#SesiónConstitutiva #XIIILegislaturaARV pic.twitter.com/7RB4PKJ64Y
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) 21 de mayo de 2019
10 puntos para Gryffindor pic.twitter.com/2mUxQTDt8t
— Mr. Jorsman (@grouchymur) 21 de mayo de 2019
-Un diputado nunca llega tarde. Ni pronto, Frodo Bolsón. Llega justo cuando se lo propone. pic.twitter.com/rtl6L8zqIy
— Rule (@que_rule) 21 de mayo de 2019
Yo a lo mío... pic.twitter.com/gIldueWi0X
— BAT-AMANTA (@Bat_amanta) 21 de mayo de 2019
Esta legislatura va a ser apasionante. pic.twitter.com/EOJhRJD5wD
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) 21 de mayo de 2019
— Tikko ® (@tikotikoh) 21 de mayo de 2019
—No gastéis vuestro peniques en alimentar a las palomas. Probad a ingresarlos e invertir en el Banco Dawes Grande Ahorro Crédito y Seguridad. pic.twitter.com/pPebxOYd9k
— flapa (@flapa) 21 de mayo de 2019
#SesiónConstitutiva pic.twitter.com/zZJJiMfs3C
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) 21 de mayo de 2019
- Los nuevos debéis saber que el bosque oscuro está terminantemente prohibido para todos los alumnos. pic.twitter.com/5Iio8H4Rfw
— José I. Chaparro (@nachochaparro) 21 de mayo de 2019
