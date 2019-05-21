Diario Público
Memes ¿Es Valle-Inclán? ¿Gandalf el Gris? ¿Albus Dumbledore? No, es el diputado del PSOE que ha dirigido la constitución del Congreso

Por

Hombre de 73 años, larga barba blanca, gafas redondeadas… ¿Es Valle Inclán? No, es el diputado burgalés del PSOE Agustín Javier Zamarrón, el encargado de dirigir la sesión constitutiva del Congreso de los Diputados este martes, al ser el parlamentario de más edad entre los 350 representantes.

Su imagen no ha pasado desapercibida para los tuiteros que han llenado las redes de memes:

