El día del orgullo friki ha inundado las redes sociales de bromas, risas y orgullo por pertenecer a un colectivo inundado de cómics, capas, mallas e historietas entintadas.
Además de vanagloriarse por el día tan especial, muchos tuiteros han aprovechado la tesitura para bromear sobre el concepto friki, en su momento denostado pero ahora mucho más cercano al mainstream.
Por supuesto, hay quienes han aprovechado para mezclar el mundo friki con Vox
Un dia como hoy es perfecto para sacar esta maravilla a la luz #OrgulloFriki pic.twitter.com/KgSLK92XBE
— fran saw endgame☀️ (@TitoFranky_ot) 25 de mayo de 2019
#OrgulloFriki, muchas felicidades a Jorge Buxadé pic.twitter.com/CjrOuiBywo
— Elena Pérez-Reguera (@regueramp) 25 de mayo de 2019
Un segundo de cada capítulo de Juego de Tronos
(Incluye escenas del último episodio) pic.twitter.com/xfDJbZgvbU
— Friki Maestro (@Frikimaestro) 20 de mayo de 2019
- Mamá mamá, en el colegio me llaman friki.
- ¿Y tú que les contestas, hijo?
- Que esto con Voldemort no pasaba.#OrgulloFriki
— Class (@classland) 25 de mayo de 2019
Friki es ser del Club Nintendo desde los 9 años. #DiaDelOrgulloFriki pic.twitter.com/b74T7ir9Ry
— Rubén Sarrió Sanjuán (@Rusasan91) 25 de mayo de 2019
Hoy, hace 42 años, una presa política fugada, un contrabandista y un granjero huérfano destruyeron una base gubernamental. No olvidamos. Feliz día del #OrgulloFriki. pic.twitter.com/j4KS5c7OCs
— Carlos D. Ordoñez (@CarlosDOC_) 25 de mayo de 2019
Feliz día del #OrgulloFriki pic.twitter.com/oBUTUoylkw
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) 25 de mayo de 2019
Todos somos Frikis en algo. Y el que no lo sea, que tire la primera piedra. Feliz día del #OrgulloFriki pic.twitter.com/r0sovZUUG6
— retrochenta (@retrochenta) 25 de mayo de 2019
Cuando es día del #OrgulloFriki, pero nadie quiere ver tu colección de tazos: pic.twitter.com/wmODFIBAfn
— Cronenberg Morty (@RickYMortyMX) 25 de mayo de 2019
#Undíacomohoy (1977) se estrenó ‘La guerra de las galaxias’. Y ‘Revista de cine’ consiguió una entrevista con Harrison Ford y Carrie Fisher para presentarla al público español. ¡Es un documento! ???? https://t.co/nMszwEJizn #FelizSábado #StarWars #OrgulloFriki pic.twitter.com/e2n1U5uWG1
— Archivo RTVE (@ArchivoRTVE) 25 de mayo de 2019
