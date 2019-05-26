Diario Público
Elecciones 26M “Hoy las feas votamos”: la respuesta al miembro de Vox que se ha vuelto viral en redes

Jorge Buxadé, numero uno por el partido ultraderechista Vox a las elecciones europeas, tuvo a bien llamar "feas" a las feministas, algo que incendió las redes durante la campaña electoral.

Ya en la jornada de reflexión, muchas mujeres empezarón a tuitear y a postear comentarios de cara al superdomingo anunciando que iban a votar, pero quisieron tener en el recuerdo el comentario machista del candidato.

Actrices, periodistas, políticas... nadie quiso pasar por alto la barrabasada y compartieron una imagen que se ha difundido en redes.

Una vez abiertas las urnas, muchas mujeres que han depositado su voto han aprovechado para dar voz a la proclama.

