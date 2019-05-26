“¿Me das una bolsa de plástico, por favor?”: el meme sobre ecologismo que arrasa en redes

"Es gracioso porque es verdad", que diría Homer Simpson. El ecologismo no suele captar el interés, pero esta vez y gracias al toque de humor de las redes, por fin se ha podido ver la transcendencia del calentamiento global y la contaminación.

Hace unos días apareció en las redes un meme en la que un hombre pedía una bolsa de plástico para llevarse el pescado que acaba de comprar: "Oh, ¡está dentro!", contesta la pescadera.

This one meme just shit on the entire planet pic.twitter.com/51XzomcC6Y

— DEE (@Deecarr_) 23 de mayo de 2019