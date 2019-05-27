El superdomingo electoral nos ha dejado muchas anécdotas para el recuerdo. Una de ellas, la vivida en un colegio de Sant Miquel del Eixample (Barcelona). Una apoderada de ERC se ha desnudado ante un apoderado de Vox después de que éste le pidiera quitarse su camiseta con un lema en favor de los presos independentistas.
La mujer, con la credencial de ERC colgada del cuello, ha acudido al colegio con una camiseta en la que se leía en inglés el lema "Free all catalan political prisoners" (Libertad para todos los presos políticos catalanes), por lo que ha sido reprendida por el representante del partido de extrema derecha.
Éste le ha pedido que "fuera al baño" a cambiarse la camiseta porque llevarla en el colegio electoral "es delito"; ella ha replicado que no tenía "ningún problema" en hacerlo allí mismo y, acto seguido, se ha quitado la camiseta en medio de la sala de votaciones para darle la vuelta y ponérsela del revés, de manera que el lema quedaba disimulado.
El gesto, calificado de "woman rules", ha sido aplaudido en las redes.
Women rules ????✊???? Grande, Myca!
Una apoderada de ERC se desnuda ante un apoderado de Vox que le pidió quitarse su camiseta independentista https://t.co/jgT5GMRny1
— Elisenda Alamany (@Elisendalamany) 26 de mayo de 2019
Perfecto, sigo pensando que con los fascistas no se dialoga; se combate. Bravo por esa señora.✊
— Jesana (@Naranjointhesky) 26 de mayo de 2019
Y éste a sueldo vigilando por el cumplimiento de la neutralidad . pic.twitter.com/7icR9Yb5Xv
— Marina Mas (@MarinaMasss) 26 de mayo de 2019
