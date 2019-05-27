Insultos machistas de la grada a una árbitra italiana por expulsar a un jugador que le espetó: “Sácame tarjeta roja si tienes huevos o, si no, cómemela”

Las mujeres luchan por abrirse paso en el deporte, y no solo sobre el terreno de juego. Giulia Nicastro es el claro ejemplo. Es natural de Italia y es árbitra. Lo cierto es que son pocas, pero cada vez más. Un símbolo del imparable crecimiento del deporte femenino y, también, del necesario papel de la mujer en el deporte, en general. Aunque, por desgracia, a la larga lucha que supone para Nicastro el verdadero reconocimiento profesional se suma el factor del "universo masculino" que, aún hoy, rodea la cultura futbolística.

Los árbitros son ya de por sí uno de los colectivos más insultados. Pero, si a esto le sumas la presencia de una árbitra y no un árbitro, es probable tener que soportar algún comportamiento cavernario. Y esto fue, precisamente, lo que sucedió en Mestre (Italia) durante el encuentro entre el Treporti y el Miranense.

Desde el minuto uno, esta joven colegiada recibió insultos machistas desde la grada, pero el momento más vergonzoso estaba aún por llegar a raíz de un saque de esquina. Uno de los jugadores, de tan solo 14 años, se preparaba para realizar el saque de córner cuando se volvió hacía Nicastro y se bajo los pantalones: "Sácame tarjeta roja si tienes huevos o, si no, cómemela", le espetó el jugador. Por su puesto, la joven no se lo pensó dos veces: sacó roja directa y lo envió fuera del campo. La expulsión del jugador no agradó a la afición y los insultos comenzaron a multiplicarse. Incluso hubo simpatizantes del Treporti que "invitaron" a la árbitra a abandonar el fútbol y dedicarse a la prostitución.

Tras este inaceptable comportamiento, la Federación Italiana se vio obligada a emitir un comunicado y mostrar su más sincero apoyo a Nicastro, asegurando que se iban a tomar medidas para erradicar este tipo de actitudes. La árbitro también quiso enviar un mensaje. Lo hizo a través de su cuenta de Instagram con una fotografía y un mensaje breve pero muy conciso: "Piensa, cree, sueña y atrévete". Sí, lo sucedido es una prueba de que aún queda mucho camino por recorrer para poner punto y final al sexismo que rodea al mundo del fútbol. Pero Nicastro es también el claro ejemplo de la lucha, del rendirse no es una opción