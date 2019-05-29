A día de hoy, Wikipedia acumula más de 1.500.000 de artículos y de estos sólo el 16% son sobre mujeres. ¿Cuáles son los motivos? ¿Realmente no han existido y existen grandes mujeres que se merecen un hueco en la enciclopedia más grande de internet? Estas fueron las preguntas que se hizo la periodista Patricia Horrillo y que le llevaron a plantearse que “nadie hablará de las mujeres si estas no se encuentran en la Wikipedia”.
Bajo esta frase, Patricia Horrillo se puso manos a la obra para formar a más editoras de Wikipedia y así aumentar el número de biografías sobre mujeres y contenido relacionado con ellas para poner en valor las aportaciones realizadas a lo largo de la historia.
Lula Gómez, creadora de Eres una Caca se ha hecho eco del proyecto a través de sus redes sociales en un nuevo capítulo. En él, ha denunciado el machismo que existe en la Wikipedia ya no sólo porque el número de mujeres es mucho menor, sino también por la cantidad de críticas que reciben a la hora de publicarlas.
Con este vídeo han animado a la sociedad a participar en la edición de una Wikipedia más igualitaria y han puesto sobre la mesa una realidad de la que poca gente se da cuenta: el machismo en la historia contada a través de internet.
