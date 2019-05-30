Ocurrió con el caso de La Manada y ha vuelto a pasar. Tras el suicidio de una trabajadora de Iveco por la difusión de un vídeo privado de contenido sexual, varias personas han convertido palabras como “Verónica” o “Trabajadora de Iveco” en lo más buscado de páginas porno.
Así lo ha denunciado María Martín en las redes sociales, mostrando un pantallazo de una página porno en la que se puede leer en el historial el nombre de la víctima y varias búsquedas similares.
Los tuiteros se han hecho eco de lo ocurrido y desde Público se ha comprobado la información contrastando, además, que no sólo aparece en el historial, sino en 'Tendencia' como uno de los vídeos más buscados.
Este hecho es una muestra más de una sociedad enferma que, aun sabiendo las consecuencias fatales que tuvo la difusión de este vídeo, lo busca por el morbo que les produce. Por ello como comentaba en un hilo la tuitera Maestra Enfurecida es fundamental la educación desde edades muy tempranas para prevenir este tipo de comportamientos que, en muchos casos, están socialmente aceptados. Sin ir más lejos, ayer, Fran Rivera puso el foco en las mujeres que se graban y no en las personas que lo difunden sin permiso.
Y en un país en el que ya hay igualdad y las feministas deberíamos "dedicarnos a cosas más importantes" el vídeo más buscado en las páginas porno es este. #AscoInfinito #machismoCómplice #MachismoMata pic.twitter.com/kcZJ9fSGzY
— María Martín. Formación feminista (@generoenaccion) 30 de mayo de 2019
Una vez muerta, el patriarcado sigue machacándola. https://t.co/JtQmHCRHPq
— Barbijaputa (@Barbijaputa) 30 de mayo de 2019
