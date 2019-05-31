El ingenioso cartel de un hospital dedicado a los que orinan fuera de la taza dejándolo todo sucio

Las obras, los perros que ladran, los niños que lloran. Estamos más que acostumbrados a ver las comunidades de vecinos plagadas de carteles en señal de protesta. Lo que no es tan común es encontrarnos este tipo de 'advertencias', por ejemplo, en el baño de un hospital. Pero oye, que no sea común no quiere decir que no suceda. He aquí la prueba:

En el baño de un hospital. pic.twitter.com/phUcm5rxG5 — Romualdo Maestre (@romualdomaestre) 25 de mayo de 2019

Además de original, efectivo. Porque dejar la taza llena de orina puede ser un problema y, ¿que mejor que un especialista para atajarlo? Ejemplo: si manchas el retrete porque “te tiembla la mano” puedes ir a la Consulta de Neurología y si, por el motivo que sea “te parece normal”, puedes ir a hacerle una visita al psiquiatra. Vamos, que este cartel es, a todas luces, la clara definición de la eficiencia. Prueba de ello son los casi 3.500 'me gusta' y los cerca de 2.000 retuit. Y las reacciones, por supuesto:

Y si no te la encuentras, coge la lupa. — Manuel Melado Prado (@manuelmelado) 25 de mayo de 2019

Si te tiemblan las manos-->al endocrino para descartar hipertiroidismo. Para la talla baja, si es adulto que se ponga tacones — Manolo Romero (@manoloromz) 27 de mayo de 2019

Urgente debo pedir cita a Oftalmologia y urologia. — Byron Aguiar (@BhaguiarU) 25 de mayo de 2019

Pero a esos teléfonos no puedo llamar.

El psiquiatra no me responde. — Manolo Garcia (@mrhide_84) 28 de mayo de 2019

Y ya de paso que utilicen la cisterna, no sé la manía de mear en WC públicos y no utilizarla — Manolo Romero (@manoloromz) 27 de mayo de 2019

También puedes mear sentado y no ensucias ni cabreas a nadie! — jose sevilla rigo (@josesevillarigo) 29 de mayo de 2019