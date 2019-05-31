Diario Público
El ingenioso cartel de un hospital dedicado a los que orinan fuera de la taza dejándolo todo sucio

Las obras, los perros que ladran, los niños que lloran. Estamos más que acostumbrados a ver las comunidades de vecinos plagadas de carteles en señal de protesta. Lo que no es tan común es encontrarnos este tipo de 'advertencias', por ejemplo, en el baño de un hospital. Pero oye, que no sea común no quiere decir que no suceda. He aquí la prueba:

Además de original, efectivo. Porque dejar la taza llena de orina puede ser un problema y, ¿que mejor que un especialista para atajarlo? Ejemplo: si manchas el retrete porque “te tiembla la mano” puedes ir a la Consulta de Neurología y si, por el motivo que sea “te parece normal”, puedes ir a hacerle una visita al psiquiatra. Vamos, que este cartel es, a todas luces, la clara definición de la eficiencia. Prueba de ello son los casi 3.500 'me gusta' y los cerca de 2.000 retuit. Y las reacciones, por supuesto:

