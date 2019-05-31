Hinchas del Liverpool, uno de los equipos que este sábado disputarán la final de la Champions League en el estadio Wanda Metropolitano, han rebautizado (al menos por unos momentos) la madrileña Plaza de Margaret Thatcher, como “Jeremy Corbyn Square”. Para ello han colocado hojas de papel con el ‘nuevo’ nombre, sobre la placa.

En 2014, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, con Ana Botella como alcaldesa, inauguró la primera plaza dedicada a la Dama de Hierro fuera del Reino Unido. Está situada en pleno corazón de la capital, junto a la Plaza de Colón. Un homenaje de los conservadores madrileños a la que fuera una de las grandes adalides del neoliberalismo.

Las políticas neoliberales de Thatcher, fallecida en 2013, se tradujeron en una feroz campaña de privatizaciones, reducción del gasto público, guerra a los sindicatos y represión del movimiento obrero. Todo ello afectó especialmente a las ciudades industriales, una de ellas Liverpool. Jeremy Corbyn es el líder del Partido Laborista, el principal partido de la izquierda en Reino Unido.

La imagen del curioso cambio ha sido difundida por varios tuiteros y se ha hecho viral. También algunos medios británicos se han hecho eco:

On my way to Jeremy Corbyn Plaza (formerly Margaret Thatcher Plaza) in Madrid to see if the Scouser signage is still there!

— Umaar Kazmi ???? (@UmaarKazmi) 31 de mayo de 2019