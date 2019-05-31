Hinchas del Liverpool, uno de los equipos que este sábado disputarán la final de la Champions League en el estadio Wanda Metropolitano, han rebautizado (al menos por unos momentos) la madrileña Plaza de Margaret Thatcher, como “Jeremy Corbyn Square”. Para ello han colocado hojas de papel con el ‘nuevo’ nombre, sobre la placa.
Liverpool fans renamed Margaret Thatcher Square in Madrid 'Jeremy Corbyn Square'.
Comrade fans ???????? pic.twitter.com/OkVDTH6uLe
— Chris Saltmarsh (@Chris_Saltmarsh) 31 de mayo de 2019
En 2014, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, con Ana Botella como alcaldesa, inauguró la primera plaza dedicada a la Dama de Hierro fuera del Reino Unido. Está situada en pleno corazón de la capital, junto a la Plaza de Colón. Un homenaje de los conservadores madrileños a la que fuera una de las grandes adalides del neoliberalismo.
Las políticas neoliberales de Thatcher, fallecida en 2013, se tradujeron en una feroz campaña de privatizaciones, reducción del gasto público, guerra a los sindicatos y represión del movimiento obrero. Todo ello afectó especialmente a las ciudades industriales, una de ellas Liverpool. Jeremy Corbyn es el líder del Partido Laborista, el principal partido de la izquierda en Reino Unido.
La imagen del curioso cambio ha sido difundida por varios tuiteros y se ha hecho viral. También algunos medios británicos se han hecho eco:
Los fans del Liverpool han cambiado el nombre de la Plaza Margaret Thatcher de Madrid a la Plaza Jeremy Corbyn, y con recadito a la UEFA vía Boris Johnson. Grandes ???? pic.twitter.com/HyFLjUCIxV
— Nacho Ortiz Palacio (@nachozitro) 31 de mayo de 2019
Primero me preguntaría por qué tenemos una plaza de Margaret Thatcher
— Pierre Nodoyuna (@pierre_ndu) 31 de mayo de 2019
Los aficionados del Liverpool hacen un favor a la ciudad de Madrid y le cambian el nombre a la Plaza Margaret Thatcher: ahora se llama Plaza Jeremy Corbyn.#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/EHcrx5EyNT
— Jorge Peris (@jorgeperis_) 31 de mayo de 2019
Hay que querer al Liverpool y su gente https://t.co/soq6rW6Ryp
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) 31 de mayo de 2019
On my way to Jeremy Corbyn Plaza (formerly Margaret Thatcher Plaza) in Madrid to see if the Scouser signage is still there!
— Umaar Kazmi ???? (@UmaarKazmi) 31 de mayo de 2019
Que la Thatcher tenga una plaza en Madrid habla mucho de la esquizofrenia paranoide de algunas políticas españolas.
— Sr. Bot (@SrBot001) 31 de mayo de 2019
Liverpool fans have renamed Margaret Thatcher Square in Madrid to Jeremy Corbyn Square. pic.twitter.com/4my8WdbJ9e
— George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) 31 de mayo de 2019
Cheeky Liverpool fans rename Margaret Thatcher square in Madrid ahead of Champions League final
Reds supporters have given the Spanish plaza a rebrand on the eve of the Champions League final against Tottenham ????#lfc #JFT96 pic.twitter.com/AHoRz31VvF
— Mista Marmite (@mistamarmite) 31 de mayo de 2019
