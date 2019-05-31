Diario Público
La artista catalana Rosalía tiene nuevo single. Aute Cuture fue presentado este jueves, además con un vídeo que tiene más de tres millones de visualizaciones en menos de 24 horas. Un estreno que coincide con el aniversario del lanzamiento de Malamente, el tema que la lanzó a la fama.

Al margen de consideraciones musicales, la crítica acogido su nuevo vídeo fijándose en el outfit de la catalana. Particularmente en un aspecto de su cuidada puesta en escena: unas extremas uñas postizas. Unas uñas que también han dado para mucho en las redes sociales:

