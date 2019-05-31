La artista catalana Rosalía tiene nuevo single. Aute Cuture fue presentado este jueves, además con un vídeo que tiene más de tres millones de visualizaciones en menos de 24 horas. Un estreno que coincide con el aniversario del lanzamiento de Malamente, el tema que la lanzó a la fama.
Al margen de consideraciones musicales, la crítica acogido su nuevo vídeo fijándose en el outfit de la catalana. Particularmente en un aspecto de su cuidada puesta en escena: unas extremas uñas postizas. Unas uñas que también han dado para mucho en las redes sociales:
Cuando estás rebozando croquetas y llaman al timbre. pic.twitter.com/Ax5dr2NXQd
— Tecnología del botijo (@TecnoBotijo) 31 de mayo de 2019
"Rosalía del Zodiaco" pic.twitter.com/y7BsZRkZTN
— ⫷BIZARRO⫸ (@SuperbainK) 30 de mayo de 2019
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) 30 de mayo de 2019
Traedme a Thanos, tra tra pic.twitter.com/LbthAD1XU1
— BAT-AMANTA (@Bat_amanta) 30 de mayo de 2019
Madre mía lo nuevo de Rosalía pic.twitter.com/mMkTG5ObGc
— robotronk (@robotronk1) 30 de mayo de 2019
— Lola con la venia (@DolorsBoatella) 30 de mayo de 2019
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) 30 de mayo de 2019
PADRES EN UNA BODA:
¡¿Queréis dejar las cabezas de los langostinos y portaros como personas?!
MESA DE LOS NIÑOS: pic.twitter.com/rhA2ncizwN
— Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) 30 de mayo de 2019
— BICHILLO (@BICHILLOVERDE) 31 de mayo de 2019
— Magenta (@lachicadelmonyo) 30 de mayo de 2019
— Sr. Harriman (@srharriman) 31 de mayo de 2019
— Fernando Gascón (@fergaskon) 30 de mayo de 2019
— SugarMan (@sicofarmaco) 30 de mayo de 2019
— Modorro De Pueblo???? (@ModorroDePueblo) 30 de mayo de 2019
¡Vuelven los 80! pic.twitter.com/E2xFaiZqxR
— Signora (@SignoraCelona) 30 de mayo de 2019
— ⫷BIZARRO⫸ (@SuperbainK) 30 de mayo de 2019
— ⫷BIZARRO⫸ (@SuperbainK) 30 de mayo de 2019
— robotronk (@robotronk1) 30 de mayo de 2019
- A ver ahora cómo me rasco el culo. pic.twitter.com/8K6YpactHo
— Blanquito ???? (@in_whaite) 30 de mayo de 2019
- Preparada para sacar el pollo del horno. pic.twitter.com/zsASHthkPA
— robotronk (@robotronk1) 30 de mayo de 2019
— ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ???? (@minimoinfinito) 30 de mayo de 2019
— Pepe Indiopole (@Pepe_Indiopole) 30 de mayo de 2019
-Hija, ¿te has comido la caja entera de los Ferrero Rocher? No veo los envoltorios por ningún lado.
-(Yo) pic.twitter.com/US8G5lZPyS
— Señorita Puri (@SenoritaPuri) 31 de mayo de 2019
