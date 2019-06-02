Santiago Cañizares, exportero del Real Madrid, del Valencia y de la Selección española, publicó este domingo un tuit que rápidamente se viralizó.
En relación a la muerte del futbolista Jose Antonio Reyes, el ahora comentarista y analista deportivo quiso hacer una reflexión en torno a los límites de velocidad y los comentarios en redes sociales.
Circular con exceso de velocidad es una actitud reprochable
En el accidente ha habido víctimas además del conductor
Reyes no merece un homenaje como si fuera un héroe
Pero eso no quita que lamente lo ocurrido y que rece por sus almas
Lo intolerable lo encuentro en quien se alegra
— SANTIAGO CAÑIZARES ???? (@santicanizares) 1 de junio de 2019
Tras las miles de respuestas que ha recibido, el exjugador quiso hacer un par de aclaraciones en forma de tuit.
Y en ese sentido, las redes nos muestran las conductas más ruines y las mayores carencias que tenemos como seres humanos.
Día muy triste.
— SANTIAGO CAÑIZARES ???? (@santicanizares) 1 de junio de 2019
Quizás no me expliqué bien.
Claro que merece un homenaje y un gran recuerdo por su carrera y su aportación al fútbol.
— SANTIAGO CAÑIZARES ???? (@santicanizares) 2 de junio de 2019
Las respuestas fueron de todos los colores. Unos le daban la razón y otros le criticaban por hipócrita.
La gente no entiende que no te refieres a homenajearlo como futbolista, eso por supuesto que SI. Otra cosa es el mal acto que realizó y mató a una persona y a él mismo. ESO ES LO QUE NO HAY QIE HOMENAJEAR. A ver si así la gente lo entiende.
— CUCO AZORÍN ???? (@CucoAzorin) 2 de junio de 2019
Estamos en los niveles más bajos de accidentes de coches de nuestra historia. La conciencia existe aunque siempre habrá imprudencias. Hoy las casas de apuestas hacen maa daño entre los jóvenes que el exceso de velocidad. Pero ahí la ética te importa poco mientras haya paguita pic.twitter.com/nbkaaMvkU0
— Profe Agobiao (@Gauguinepicuro) 2 de junio de 2019
Yo el problema de esa reflexión lo veo en que es demasido pronto, a los familiares no les hará mucha gracia y no tienen culpa de nada, e incluso su hijo mayor está en redes sociales. Imagino que sabrás más de lo que dices, y por eso lo dices.
— Дsseг ⚔️ (@DeCacheo) 2 de junio de 2019
