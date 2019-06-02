Diario Público
Diario Público

Cañizares Cañizares desata la polémica en Twitter: “Reyes no merece un homenaje como si fuera un héroe”

Por

Santiago Cañizares, exportero del Real Madrid, del Valencia y de la Selección española, publicó este domingo un tuit que rápidamente se viralizó.

En relación a la muerte del futbolista Jose Antonio Reyes, el ahora comentarista y analista deportivo quiso hacer una reflexión en torno a los límites de velocidad y los comentarios en redes sociales.

Tras las miles de respuestas que ha recibido, el exjugador quiso hacer un par de aclaraciones en forma de tuit.

Las respuestas fueron de todos los colores. Unos le daban la razón y otros le criticaban por hipócrita.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo