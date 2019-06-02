Santiago Cañizares, exportero del Real Madrid, del Valencia y de la Selección española, publicó este domingo un tuit que rápidamente se viralizó.

En relación a la muerte del futbolista Jose Antonio Reyes, el ahora comentarista y analista deportivo quiso hacer una reflexión en torno a los límites de velocidad y los comentarios en redes sociales.

Circular con exceso de velocidad es una actitud reprochable En el accidente ha habido víctimas además del conductor Reyes no merece un homenaje como si fuera un héroe Pero eso no quita que lamente lo ocurrido y que rece por sus almas Lo intolerable lo encuentro en quien se alegra

Tras las miles de respuestas que ha recibido, el exjugador quiso hacer un par de aclaraciones en forma de tuit.

Quizás no me expliqué bien. Claro que merece un homenaje y un gran recuerdo por su carrera y su aportación al fútbol.

Las respuestas fueron de todos los colores. Unos le daban la razón y otros le criticaban por hipócrita.

La gente no entiende que no te refieres a homenajearlo como futbolista, eso por supuesto que SI. Otra cosa es el mal acto que realizó y mató a una persona y a él mismo. ESO ES LO QUE NO HAY QIE HOMENAJEAR. A ver si así la gente lo entiende.

