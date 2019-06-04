Las japonesas han presentado este lunes una petición al Gobierno protestando contra la convención de usar tacones altos para ir al trabajo de manera prácticamente obligatoria.
La campaña, acuñada #KuToo, es un juego de palabras compuesto por “Kutsu”, que significa zapato, y “Kutsuu”, cuya traducción es dolor.
La propuesta ha sido lanzada por la actriz y escritora Yumi Ishikawa basándose en el conocido slogan, #MeToo.
A día de hoy, la campaña ha obtenido más de 19.000 apoyos de todas las mujeres que están cansadas de sufrir la incomodidad de los tacones altos durante sus jornadas laborales.
Las activistas denuncian que el uso de tacones es casi obligatorio a la hora de buscar trabajo en muchas compañías.
La petición de change.org, fue publicada en las redes sociales de Yumi Ishikawa en febrero de este año.
La idea surgió a partir de una historia personal, tal y como cuenta Ishikawa en la propia petición. “Estoy trabajando en la orientación laboral a tiempo parcial para los funerales ahora. Como norma de empleo se estipula el uso de tacones”.
Al parecer, la actriz se planteó cómo sería su forma de trabajo si usase un “calzado masculino”.
“Cuando lo pregunté en Twitter, hubo muchos "me gusta" y "retweets". Entonces, el hashtag "#KuToo" nació”.
De momento ningún miembro del Gobierno se ha pronunciado. Habrá que esperar para ver si esta propuesta, en contra del sexismo laboral, sale adelante, pero lo cierto es que esta campaña está dando la vuelta al mundo.
