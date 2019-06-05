Diario Público
Tot el camp es un clam: la nueva camiseta del FC Barcelona enfada en las redes por partida triple

Un usuario de Twitter ha compartido un vídeo con el precio de la nueva camiseta del FC Barcelona.

La camiseta sin esgrafiar cuesta 140 euros, pero si quieres añadirle el nombre el precio asciende a 155 euros, una curiosa coincidencia con el artículo 155 de la Constitución.

Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar, pero por partida triple. No ha gustado ni el diseño, ni la coincidencia, ni mucho menos el precio.

El tuitero que ha compartido la imagen lo ha hecho con la siguiente frase: "La nueva camiseta del Barcelona no vale ni 154 ni 156 euros. VALE 155. En serio, la broma es de un gusto infame".

