Tot el camp es un clam: la nueva camiseta del FC Barcelona enfada en las redes por partida triple

Un usuario de Twitter ha compartido un vídeo con el precio de la nueva camiseta del FC Barcelona.
La camiseta sin esgrafiar cuesta 140 euros, pero si quieres añadirle el nombre el precio asciende a 155 euros, una curiosa coincidencia con el artículo 155 de la Constitución.
Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar, pero por partida triple. No ha gustado ni el diseño, ni la coincidencia, ni mucho menos el precio.
El tuitero que ha compartido la imagen lo ha hecho con la siguiente frase: "La nueva camiseta del Barcelona no vale ni 154 ni 156 euros. VALE 155. En serio, la broma es de un gusto infame".
La nueva camiseta del Barcelona no vale ni 154 ni 156 euros. VALE 155. En serio, la broma es de un gusto infame. pic.twitter.com/Vmh2iKIboq
— Ignasi Oliva Gispert (@IgnasiOliva) 4 de junio de 2019
No sé si me hace más gracia el número en sí con el significado que conlleva o que haya gente que se gaste 150 pavos en una camiseta
— Maestroll (@maestroll11) 5 de junio de 2019
Ni 155, ni 90. Me parece una barbaridad por una simple camiseta.... Y me da igual el equipo. Lo gracioso es que se venderán como rosquillas... El negocio del furgol. País de pandereta
— atlantis (@atlantis280) 5 de junio de 2019
Más allá del número, lo que me parece vergonzoso es que una camiseta, sea cual sea, tenga un precio tan elevado.
— La Cabra (@MenaJoselu) 4 de junio de 2019
Ni con rayas vale 155 ni esa ni la de ningun equipo????
— Bufito Rodriguez dos santos (@MisterIncognita) 5 de junio de 2019
Y aún por encima fea de narices.
— Betiña ???? (@BetiSantiago29) 5 de junio de 2019
Lo que es infame es el precio. En la vida me vuelvo a comprar una, paso de que me estafen. En un año te la podrás comprar por 45
— mjav (@manu_arcos) 4 de junio de 2019
#fueraparte del 155... estamos locos pagando más de 25.000 ptas por una camiseta o que carajo estamos haciendo ???
— ELOY ELCABO (@EloyELCABO) 4 de junio de 2019
Te habrás quedado A CUADROS al ver el precio!
— Carpetilla (@AAlex_Meseguer) 4 de junio de 2019
